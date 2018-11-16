Snapshot: East Austin Studio Tour

As Austin's population and infrastructure has sprawled exponentially, so has its artistic community, which manifested last weekend for the first round of Big Medium's annual East Austin Studio Tour. (The self-guided circuit concludes Nov. 17-18.)

While attempting to experience as many stops as possible – E.A.S.T. now comprises nearly 600 artists, collectives, installations, and spaces (see a photo gallery from the first weekend) – "Snapshot" asked participants, "With your creations, what do you hope to contribute to not just the local artistic community, but also to the whole of humanity?"

