Immersive, Interactive, Intriguing EAST

Melany Jean's five recommended stops for the East Austin Studio Tour 2018

By Melany Jean, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018

Ernesto Walker by The Projecto

The best way to navigate the EAST beast is to pick a few destination stops and let your itinerary develop organically from there. Below are five stops that promise immersive, interactive, and intriguing experiences. Pick one or a few and set out with an open mind.

#156 – Ernesto Walker by the Projecto
Walker's impressive geometric sculptures in a slick new space on East 11th have our interests piqued and our maps marked.
1211 E. 11th.

#203 – Vision Gland
With a history of sick, sensory overload installations at EAST, this collective is sure to put out a playful and spellbinding interactive installation.
Austin Tinkering School, 1122-A Airport.

#313 – Black Mountain Project
The inaugural project from this trio of thought-provoking artists has the potential to be a captivating introduction and warrants a stop at the already obligatory Canopy space.
916 Springdale, Bldg. 2, Ste. 106-A.

#315 – Museum of Human Achievement
Next to the Canopy insanity, the enigmatic MoHA is mounting what will surely be a well-produced show. Lips are tight about what it entails, but given the site's track record of talent and imagination, the stop is promising.

#459 – Al Vent
Ana Treviño stood out at Mexic-Arte's "Young Latinx Artists" show this year, and this collaborative effort with Veronica Mognato is poised to be an affecting video experience.
1710 E. Second, Unit A.

Taming the East Austin Studio Tour
With EAST's huge growth, artists work to keep the focus on their art and creative process

Melany Jean, Nov. 10, 2017

East Austin Studio Tour 2017
Where to find the 411 on the 505 stops on this year's EAST

Robert Faires, Nov. 10, 2017

"Steve Parker: War Tuba" at Big Medium
In exploring sound's relationship to conflict and use in it, the artist fuses past and present, melody and discord, into a remixed reveille

Nov. 9, 2018

ICOSA's "Chiaroscuro: probing mystery, seeking clarity"
The first group show in the collective's new home shows its members stretching themselves and embracing change

Nov. 2, 2018

Immigrants, the Musical: No Place Like Home
Institution Theater
A Moment of Silence
at Concordia University
Doubt: A Parable
at Trinity Street Theatre
