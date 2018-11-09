Immersive, Interactive, Intriguing EAST

The best way to navigate the EAST beast is to pick a few destination stops and let your itinerary develop organically from there. Below are five stops that promise immersive, interactive, and intriguing experiences. Pick one or a few and set out with an open mind.

#156 – Ernesto Walker by the Projecto

Walker's impressive geometric sculptures in a slick new space on East 11th have our interests piqued and our maps marked.

1211 E. 11th.

#203 – Vision Gland

With a history of sick, sensory overload installations at EAST, this collective is sure to put out a playful and spellbinding interactive installation.

Austin Tinkering School, 1122-A Airport.

#313 – Black Mountain Project

The inaugural project from this trio of thought-provoking artists has the potential to be a captivating introduction and warrants a stop at the already obligatory Canopy space.

916 Springdale, Bldg. 2, Ste. 106-A.

#315 – Museum of Human Achievement

Next to the Canopy insanity, the enigmatic MoHA is mounting what will surely be a well-produced show. Lips are tight about what it entails, but given the site's track record of talent and imagination, the stop is promising.

#459 – Al Vent

Ana Treviño stood out at Mexic-Arte's "Young Latinx Artists" show this year, and this collaborative effort with Veronica Mognato is poised to be an affecting video experience.

1710 E. Second, Unit A.