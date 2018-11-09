Immersive, Interactive, Intriguing EAST
Melany Jean's five recommended stops for the East Austin Studio Tour 2018
By Melany Jean, Fri., Nov. 9, 2018
The best way to navigate the EAST beast is to pick a few destination stops and let your itinerary develop organically from there. Below are five stops that promise immersive, interactive, and intriguing experiences. Pick one or a few and set out with an open mind.
#156 – Ernesto Walker by the Projecto
Walker's impressive geometric sculptures in a slick new space on East 11th have our interests piqued and our maps marked.
1211 E. 11th.
#203 – Vision Gland
With a history of sick, sensory overload installations at EAST, this collective is sure to put out a playful and spellbinding interactive installation.
Austin Tinkering School, 1122-A Airport.
#313 – Black Mountain Project
The inaugural project from this trio of thought-provoking artists has the potential to be a captivating introduction and warrants a stop at the already obligatory Canopy space.
916 Springdale, Bldg. 2, Ste. 106-A.
#315 – Museum of Human Achievement
Next to the Canopy insanity, the enigmatic MoHA is mounting what will surely be a well-produced show. Lips are tight about what it entails, but given the site's track record of talent and imagination, the stop is promising.
#459 – Al Vent
Ana Treviño stood out at Mexic-Arte's "Young Latinx Artists" show this year, and this collaborative effort with Veronica Mognato is poised to be an affecting video experience.
1710 E. Second, Unit A.