Arts

"Whitney Turetzky: Feminine Grandeur" at the Elisabet Ney

In the way she transforms antique photographs of anonymous women, Turetzky elevates their subjects' status to something holy and sacred

Reviewed by Marisa Charpentier, Fri., Nov. 2, 2018


Bitches Carried Away by Whitney Turetzky

"Whitney Turetzky: Feminine Grandeur," the latest exhibit at the Elisabet Ney Museum, could not have found a better setting. Nestled in Hyde Park, the museum of the German sculptor is a place where women's work takes center stage. Ney's brilliantly detailed sculptures of prominent Texans and European notables line the rooms of the castlelike structure, built in the late 1800s. Austin-based artist Whitney Turetzky's work highlights figures from the past, too, but with a modern twist.

Turetzky takes old black-and-white photographs of women, blows them up, and overlays them with pops of color and accessories like cloth and vintage ephemera. The result is a collection of eye-catching portraits of regal, wise, and everyday women. Each woman is adorned with a golden halo much like those found in religious iconography, elevating their status to something holy and sacred.

What's most striking about the collection is that the women are mostly anonymous. The photos aren't of women who have done something historic; these portraits pay tribute to the splendor of everyday women who likely flew under the radar. For Turetzky, feminine grandeur comes in all shapes and sizes. Some portraits express grandeur quite literally: One portrait titled All Dressed Up and No Place to Go features a woman seemingly from the 1920s in full makeup, clutching pearl necklaces. Another, titled We March at Dawn, centers on a woman in a military uniform, bedecked in shoulder tassels and badges of rank. Two pieces feature stoic Native American women overlaid with shades of hot pink and bright green.

An arrangement of 42 framed black-and-white antique photographs decorates one wall of the exhibit. They consist of anonymous women and girls, likely from the Fifties and Sixties, riding bikes, running through sprinklers, chatting with one another outside a house, and doing other quotidian activities. Here, too, each woman is crowned with a halo. In any photo where a male is present, only the woman is crowned. It's clear the artist took great care to add these perfectly circular additions: The halos in these photographs are painstakingly stitched above each woman's head with bright threads.

It's doubtful these women ever imagined they'd be hanging on the walls of an art exhibit in 2018. That's what makes Turetzky's work so intriguing. In one image, which unlike most is dated ("Sep 54"), a woman dressed in what appears to be a waitress uniform sits in a metal chair outside of a building. We don't know her story, but we can imagine it: She's overworked, underpaid, and worn down by expectations of domesticity. Her legs are crossed at the ankles, and her head is turned toward the camera. On the surface, she looks stern, maybe even annoyed (the patriarchy and what have you). But look longer. There's a power in her, a strength in her eyes. She is grand.

“Whitney Turetzky: Feminine Grandeur”

Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th
www.elisabetneymuseum.org
Through Nov. 25

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Elisabet Ney Museum
“Dana Younger: Contemporary Figurative Works” at the Elisabet Ney Museum
This show of new clay-based sculptures contrasts smartly with Elisabet Ney's marble statuary, and its breadth of style is stunning

Wayne Alan Brenner, Sept. 15, 2017

Nay to Ney Landscape Plans
Nay to Ney Landscape Plans
Hyde Park residents fear PARD landscaping plan could harm Elisabet Ney Museum

Amy Smith, Sept. 18, 2009

More Arts Reviews
Little Fires Everywhere
Little Fires Everywhere
Celeste Ng's second novel offers rich portrayals of motherhood in the suburbs

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 26, 2018

The Wedding Date
The Wedding Date
For a good time, read Jasmine Guillory's delightful debut romcom

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 26, 2018

More by Marisa Charpentier
From Slavery to Buffalo Soldier in <i>Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen</i>
From Slavery to Buffalo Soldier in Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen
Sarah Bird's historical novel tells one woman's unique tale of freedom

Oct. 5, 2018

The Long Road to Telling Cathy's Tale
The Long Road to Telling Cathy's Tale
Author Sarah Bird's journey from overheard story to screenplay to book

Oct. 5, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Elisabet Ney Museum, Whitney Turetzky, Elisabet Ney

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
B. Iden Payne Awards Ceremony
Scottish Rite Theater
Russell Collection: Duet
at Russell Collection
Davis Gallery: Earth, Land, Property at Davis Gallery
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  