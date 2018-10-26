Arts

Book Review: The Wedding Date

For a good time, read Jasmine Guillory’s delightful debut romcom

Reviewed by Rosalind Faires, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

The Wedding Date

If a thousand thirst tweets about Noah Centineo following the release of Netflix's adaptation of To All The Boys I Loved Before was the firm and final confirmation of the romantic comedy's triumphant return, I think it's fair to say that The Wedding Date was the tinder that helped set those hearts ablaze. Author Jasmine Guillory comes by her genre chops honestly – she co-authored Thrillist's list of the best romantic comedies of all time – and her debut novel has all the charm and swoon of your cinematic faves.

Naturally, it starts with a meet cute: Mayoral Chief of Staff Alexa meets doctor Drew when the hotel elevator they're both in breaks down. Flirting commences. Alexa's in town to see her sister; Drew is dreading attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding solo the next day. The title gives you a sense of where the plot is going, but the substance of The Wedding Date – the tenderness with which Guillory explores Alexa's and Drew's respective vulnerability, the clever but never self-satisfied patter (that provoked more than one out-loud laugh), the way the story is grounded by its willingness to speak candidly about race and career ambitions and the work of making two lives intersect – is the wonderful surprise. Romance's cultural value is routinely undersold (since it's, you know, for women and therefore not of import), and The Wedding Date is an excellent arrow in the quiver of anyone who'd like to argue that literature can be both enriching and have you gleefully yelling, "Just kiss already!"

The Wedding Date

by Jasmine Guillory
Berkley, 336 pp., $15

  • Books to Prep You for the Texas Book Festival

    The read goes on forever at the 2018 Texas Book Festival

  • There There

    The Big Oakland Powwow provides a window into modern Native American life in Tommy Orange's searing debut novel

    Little Fires Everywhere

    Celeste Ng's second novel offers rich portrayals of motherhood in the suburbs

    November Road

    Lou Berney's latest, set around JFK's assassination, is a tightly written crime tale worthy of Raymond Chandler or James M. Cain

Texas Book Festival
Ben Fountain on Beautiful Country Burn Again
Ben Fountain on Beautiful Country Burn Again
In his new book, the author lights up 2016 to make sense of that crazy, intense year

Robert Faires, Oct. 26, 2018

Texas Book Festival 2017
Texas Book Festival 2017
Lovers of the literary, you’re needed at the Capitol for this year’s TBF, stat!

Robert Faires, Nov. 3, 2017

Arts Reviews
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
This bittersweet novel charts a wrongful conviction's effect on a young couple

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 19, 2018

Uncommon Type: Some Stories
Uncommon Type: Some Stories
A funny and creative short fiction debut that’s strong in portraying male characters but thin where the women are concerned

Elizabeth Banicki, Nov. 3, 2017

More by Rosalind Faires
Edward Carey's Portrait of Madame Tussaud in Little
Edward Carey's Portrait of Madame Tussaud in Little
The Austin author both writes about and illustrates the grand, strange life of the waxworks queen

Oct. 19, 2018

Romancing the Holmes
Romancing the Holmes
What inspired Sherry Thomas to turn Sherlock into Charlotte?

Oct. 2, 2018

