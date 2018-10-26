Snapshot: Ghost Walk Austin

After leading historical and haunted walking tours for nine years in Charleston, S.C., historian, actor, and storyteller Jim Miles – now a high school history teacher in Taylor – has been running a similar business in Austin for more than two years now. Despite his brief stint in town, his research is extremely thorough, culminating in his most popular tour, Ghost Walk Austin, perfect for the Halloween season.

"We're not an obvious haunted city like Charleston or Salem or New Orleans. It's different than that," Miles says. "There's something especially creepy about walking around a city with brand-new condos all over, multimillion-dollar real estate, but just under these bricks is a Wild West city that's got a story to tell that's more violent than most."

On an appropriately dark and rainy night last weekend, "Snapshot" joined Miles' tour and, as a native Austinite, was surprised to learn new details about local hauntings. Without revealing everything, here's a rundown of the featured spooky spots.

For pricing and available dates, including Oct. 30, visit www.touratx.com/ghost-walk. See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.