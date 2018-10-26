Arts

Books for Days

The read goes on forever at the Texas State Capitol this weekend

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Oct. 26, 2018

Books to Prep You for the Texas Book Festival

Once a year, the pleasures of the literary expand from you with a single book in your hands to you, along with thousands of others readers, connecting with hundreds of authors at signings and panels that seem to go on for eternity. You can call it heaven, but its official name is the Texas Book Festival. Now in its 23rd year, this annual celebration of the written word allows readers of all ages and all types of books – literature, true crime, biography, cooking, mystery, politics, science fiction & fantasy, Western, poetry, YA, Texana, you name it! – to engage with one another and with the writers they love face-to-face. This year, 300 authors will be on hand at the Texas State Capitol Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 27-28, to speak about their work and autograph copies of their books. The Chronicle Arts & Culture team has reviewed some of the literary riches in store here and at austinchronicle.com/texas-book-festival, with a few author interviews to sweeten the mix. For the full schedule of talks, panel discussions, readings, interviews, and booksignings, visit www.texasbookfestival.org.

  • There There

    The Big Oakland Powwow provides a window into modern Native American life in Tommy Orange's searing debut novel

    Little Fires Everywhere

    Celeste Ng's second novel offers rich portrayals of motherhood in the suburbs

  • The Wedding Date

    For a good time, read Jasmine Guillory's delightful debut romcom

    November Road

    Lou Berney's latest, set around JFK's assassination, is a tightly written crime tale worthy of Raymond Chandler or James M. Cain
A version of this article appeared in print on October 26, 2018 with the headline: Books for Days

