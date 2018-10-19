Snapshot: ACL Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Songs

Everyone likes the Beatles, right?

There are always a few naysayers when the question is broached, but as with many music lovers, "Snapshot" operates off the adage, "You either like the Beatles, or you haven't listened to enough of the Beatles." Haven't heard Revolver or The White Album? Yep, there's still hope for you.

And even if you're vehemently grounded in the nope-no-way-never camp, chances are you'd dig some tune from the expanded catalog of Paul McCartney, whose double-Friday finales (Oct. 5 & 12) at the 17th annual Austin City Limits Music Festival made history as the first-ever instance of him booking consecutive weekend performances at a long-running U.S. fest. Experts still quibble over which Beatles songs credited to "Lennon-McCartney" were actually Macca's, but including those, Wings records, solo albums, and other projects, his tally since the late Fifties is close to 1,000. So yeah, you can pick one.

In the process of snapping artists' portraits during ACL Fest's second weekend at Zilker Park, "Snapshot" homed in on that idea, asking each performer, "What's your favorite Paul McCartney song, and why?"