Snapshot: ACL Fest Poster Artist Michael W. Hall

For 2018 ACL Fest poster artist Michael W. Hall, there's a distinct link between inspiration for his art – mostly abstract paintings using gouache (similar to but thicker than watercolor) – and hopping freight trains, which became routine at age 20.

"I would say that I am always trying to be surprised when I paint something," he says. "So I am constantly pushing myself out of my comfort zone. And a lot of times it doesn't work, and a lot of times when I'm waiting for a train, I get on and I end up somewhere that I didn't intend to go. But sometimes ... I see rainbows on amazing horseshoe curves and have these unbelievable experiences."

Fast forward to January 2018: The Baltimore native, now 36, gets a call from C3 Presents asking him to design this year's poster for ACL Fest, which kicks off Oct. 5 and features Paul McCartney, Metallica, and Travis Scott, among others. Over the past few weeks, "Snapshot" delved deep into the backstory that led Hall to this career high.

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.