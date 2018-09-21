Arts

Miró Quartet at Bates Recital Hall

The ensemble's opening concert for its 15th season as UT's Faculty-Quartet-in-Residence was uplifting in a number of ways

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Sept. 21, 2018


Uplifting – it's a quality you count on the Miró Quartet to deliver in any concert, no matter what's on the program (well, maybe not George Crumb). Their deep investment in every piece of music they take on, the seamlessness of their musical interplay, their professionalism, and, not least, the love of what they do, will invariably raise one's spirits. But in the first concert of the ensemble's 15th season at the Faculty-Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Texas, the musicians of the Miró also showed the variety of colors that one quality may contain.

The first, and probably most familiar, embodiment of uplift came in the program opener, Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor. Written when the precocious composer was just 18, it has moments that speed along on a youthful exuberance, the kind of energy that turns the clock back to the listener's own days of adolescent vivacity and cheer (and, well, yes, angst, too). Throughout the work, but especially in the fourth movement, "Presto – Adagio non lento," the quartet brought the music forth with such crispness and immediacy that we were buoyed along on the feeling.

Another kind of uplift came in the fifth movement of Credo for String Quartet, a work that Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts composed when he was still teaching in the UT Butler School of Music. Midway through, a preternatural calm settles over the piece, and the music slows to what seems like the tempo of breathing. It opens the way for the tenderness of the violins – first, Daniel Ching's, then William Fedkenheuer's – as they floated and soared above the solemn foundation of Josh Gindele's cello and John Largess' viola lured us into this luminous skyspace, then ultimately pulled the cello and viola up there, too, until all four instruments felt as if they were opening a space into a tranquil heaven.

Then there was the third movement of Beethoven's String Quartet in A minor – a magnificent work in its entirety, but in this section, the "Molto adagio," there is a remarkable accumulation of – what else to call it? – grace. The slow back-and-forth of the opening felt as if it were picking up just where Puts' "Credo" left off, but then, in an unexpected burst of animation, as if awakening to a new state of being, the movement became an airy dance, such that you felt like you were doing a minuet among the clouds. The resumption of the slow seesawing that preceded it should have brought us back to Earth, but, paradoxically, the Miró's lightness of touch kept us airborne. The ascent continued with a tender passage opened by Fedkenheuer, whose melodic line was picked up by Largesse, then Gindele, then Ching. With each repetition and embellishment of this line, the emotion within it would expand and rise, until it seemed not only to fill the concert hall but to lift off the roof and carry us to the stars.

And it doesn't get more uplifting than that.

Miró Quartet

Bates Recital Hall
Sept. 13

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Butler School of Music
University of Texas University Orchestra's fall 2015 concert
University of Texas University Orchestra's Fall 2015 Concert
The maiden voyage of the new school year was a pleasure cruise thanks to a program of audience-friendly music and the connection that the students maintain with the crowd

Robi Polgar, Oct. 23, 2015

<i>Sehr Flash: Fiction Becomes Music</i>
Sehr Flash: Fiction Becomes Music
Austin composer Russell Podgorsek teams with lit journal NANO Fiction to create short short stories with original scores

Robert Faires, Oct. 16, 2015

More Miró Quartet
Miró Quartet
Miró Quartet
The ensemble's treatment of Schubert was like a ride along a winding road in a finely tuned Porsche

Robert Faires, April 10, 2015

Culture Flash!
Culture Flash!
Miró finds a violinist, ACGS finds a guitarist, and it's time to take out the 'Trash'

Robert Faires, July 29, 2011

More Arts Reviews
Capital T Theatre's <i>The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?</i>
Capital T Theatre's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
This production of Edward Albee's playshows that hubris and catastrophe are as much a part of America now as in ancient Greece

Robert Faires, Sept. 14, 2018

<i>Presidio</i> by Randy Kennedy
Presidio by Randy Kennedy
For his debut novel, Kennedy creates a road story that portrays the harsh West Texas terrain beautifully and fills it with sympathetic characters.

Jay Trachtenberg, Sept. 14, 2018

More by Robert Faires
Fast Forward Austin <i>Does</i> Compute
Fast Forward Austin Does Compute
New-music champions science the shit out of its upcoming concert with The Difference Engine

Sept. 21, 2018

Jason Phelps & Co.'s <i>Landfallen – the lost and found</i>
Jason Phelps & Co.'s Landfallen – the lost and found
This new work of dance-theatre takes us on journeys through wild wastes and personal histories, but leaves us in a place of hope

Sept. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Butler School of Music, Miró Quartet, Daniel Ching, William Fedkenheuer, Josh Gindele, John Largess, Kevin Puts

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
KUT's ATXplained LIVE!
Texas Union Theatre
Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra at Museum of Human Achievement
* Some Humans Were Harmed In the Making of This Show at Ground Floor Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  