Snapshot: Austin Groove Project

Austin isn't necessarily a "jam band" hub, so three consecutive nights of String Cheese Incident at last weekend's inaugural Waterloo Music Festival was a big deal. But the real local landmark was the debut performance on Friday by the freshly formed Austin Groove Project.

Who dat? An ATX supergroup composed of blues rockers the Peterson Brothers and Jackie Venson, soul chanteuses Tameca Jones and Alesia Lani, Magna Carda drummer Michael Gonzales, jack-of-all-beats D-Madness, and keyboardist/producer Jon Keyz, who not-coincidentally lends smooth lines to all these artists.

With only two prior rehearsals but decades of combined onstage expertise, the ultra-talented outfit unveiled a seven-song set list (reworks of the artists' original tunes, shortened due to weather delays), which "Snapshot" documented while gathering insights on the band's takeaways and potential future.

