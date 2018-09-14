Arts

Presidio by Randy Kennedy

For his debut novel, Kennedy creates a road story that portrays the harsh West Texas terrain beautifully and fills it with sympathetic characters.

Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Sept. 14, 2018

<i>Presidio</i> by Randy Kennedy

The vast expanse of West Texas is all-too-seldom used as a backdrop in fiction these days. But for his superb debut novel, Panhandle-bred Randy Kennedy so vividly captures the sprawling, flat, arid landscape of the High Plains as to practically render it a character in its own right, an omnipresent protagonist if you will. The University of Texas-educated New York Times art writer of 25 years skillfully crafts this story of two estranged brothers, both at loose ends, who reluctantly reunite after more than six years. Throughout their adolescence, they were largely forced to fend for themselves by a chronically absent father. It's now 1972, and Troy has long ago become a cypher of sorts, an invisible man who endlessly travels the back roads of West Texas staying in cheap roadside motels, burgling the rooms of fellow travelers and stealing their cars. He returns home to find his younger brother Harlan living a meager existence in a tiny storage shed. They head off looking for Harlan's wife who disappeared with all of his money. When his truck breaks down, Troy steals a station wagon only to find out the next morning that Martha, a young Mennonite girl, has been hiding silently in the back. Now faced with an impending kidnapping rap as well as auto theft, the brothers race to reach the border town of Presidio where they intend to drop the girl at the bus station and then head to safety in Mexico. An amusing battle of wits between Martha and the brothers to reach a basic level of trust reminds this reader of O. Henry's short story "The Ransom of Red Chief." Kennedy makes several narrative detours that prove to be quite compelling, even if they don't always resolve as you might expect. At its heart, this is a road story but by no means the exultant, romantic kind that Kerouac and Cassady shared. Like the fiendish terrain it traverses, this road is harsh, spiteful, and unforgiving. That said, Kennedy portrays it beautifully and populates it, however sparsely, with desperate yet sympathetic characters. Indeed, the road goes on forever but the party ended a long time ago.

Presidio

by Randy Kennedy
Touchstone, 320 pp., $26

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
Jason Phelps & Co.'s <i>Landfallen – the lost and found</i>
Jason Phelps & Co.'s Landfallen – the lost and found
This new work of dance-theatre takes us on journeys through wild wastes and personal histories, but leaves us in a place of hope

Robert Faires, Sept. 7, 2018

"ANGRY CLOUD + DESCND: Return of the Litvak"
The clouds are angry in this solo installation, but the spirit of the show is doggedly hopeful, fresh, and invigorating

Melany Jean, Sept. 7, 2018

More by Jay Trachtenberg
Review: <i>Lake Success</i>
Review: Lake Success
Gary Shteyngart's novel takes a witty bite out of the 0.01%

Sept. 13, 2018

Bookmarked
Jay Trachtenberg's Top Reads of 2017
Four novels depict conflict and compassion in WWII Ukraine, present-day Pakistan and Israel, and a future America

Dec. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas fiction, Randy Kennedy, O. Henry

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Patience – but, like, Contemporary!
Worley Barton Theater at Brentwood Christian School
Black Dog
at The Barn
30 Heroes in 60 Minutes
at Motion Media Arts Center
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  