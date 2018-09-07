Snapshot: Austin Musician-Artists Market

On Sunday afternoon around 5pm at One-2-One Bar, a group of art vendors begin packing up their products, and one approaches co-owner Destinee Ware with a tip. "I don't take money from anybody," she says, respectfully declining the cash. "Nobody pays."

Whereas most art markets charge a fee to sell, no-pay-to-play is crucial to the ethos of the Southside venue's monthly Austin Musician-Artists Market, which for the past year has hosted about 15 musicians selling their other physical art on the first Sunday of every month.

"I've found that a lot of musicians are creative in lots of other areas as well," says Ware, who's operated One-2-One with husband Gregg Ware for nearly 15 years. "That's the goal: Anything that you can do to help support local artists and get them more money in their pockets is a good thing right now. Everybody's struggling."

As "Snapshot" learned during the Sept. 2 event, the type of musicians and art sold runs the gamut, from rockers, folk, and jazz artists selling paintings, handmade jewelry, clothes, and even perfume, often as an equally viable income stream.

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.