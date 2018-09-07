Arts

"ANGRY CLOUD + DESCND: Return of the Litvak"

The clouds are angry in this solo installation, but the spirit of the show is doggedly hopeful, fresh, and invigorating

Reviewed by Melany Jean, Fri., Sept. 7, 2018


"Return of the Litvak" (installation view) (Courtesy of dorf)

It could be any house in the South Austin neighborhood: blue front door, xeriscaped front yard, a Beto O'Rourke sign staked in front. But the majority of the garage interior has been tagged with fat-lettered graffiti. On top of that hang painted and printed works, some in frames, most not, and an explanatory wall text. And in the driveway there are tables, one piled with T-shirts, two more overseen by eager operators. No, this is not just another house in South Austin. Eric Manche and Sara Vanderbeek opened DORF gallery in their home earlier this year, making this an atypical house and an atypical gallery, one born of necessity but executed with obvious intentionality.

For "Return of the Litvak," they invited street artist ANGRY CLOUD + DESCND into the space, blurring distinctions between public-facing and private-gathering even further. The show opens on a Friday night, and the vibe is less art opening, more party – specifically, the Democratic Party. Beto O'Rourke campaigners are fundraising behind one table, just opposite a voter registration table.

The works on display adopt an earnest call to civic action in line with the programming. VOTE pulses its titular message in red, white, and blue. The digital animation ripples across an iPad screen framed by painted wood and Gator Board. Nearby, a teenage boy stands behind an interactive installation, casting his eyes upward and out of the painted wood frame. Mimicking Barack Obama's HOPE campaign poster, the block text across the bottom reads "DESCND." In titling the work No More Heroes and offering the spot of presidential hopeful to any attendee, ANGRY CLOUD seems critical of placing any public figure on a pedestal. Time to bring governing down to earth.

And what's more down to earth than grassroots organizing? It's easy to slip into cynicism when considering the themes of the show. But this cynicism is anticipated, precluded. Cynic, propped in a corner of the garage gallery space repeats its title in red letters. Moving through the show, I find my hedged expectations dissolving. The combination of ANGRY CLOUD's work, a DIY artspace, and one of the most invigorating grassroots campaigns in recent memory creates an environment of undeniable optimism and motivation.

ANGRY CLOUD + DESCND's clouds are angry. Cloud characters with puffy wincing eyes and snarling scowls populate the space, painted on the walls, hanging from house siding, posted on fence slats. Made from spray paint, wood, and Plexiglas, the pieces are similar to those found on the streets around Austin.

ANGRY CLOUD explains that "Litvak" is a non-pejorative term for Jews in his ancestral home of Lithuania. Inspired by the experience of a recent trip, CLOUD references the Soviet-era genocide of Jews in the forests of Lithuania. A large sculpture made from reclaimed wood recalls repurposed Jewish headstones, used as building material in a Lithuanian theatre. These references can seem disjointed alongside more traditional street art fare like graffiti lettering and brash characters, but the show presents an accurate landscape, personal and mental, public and physical, that is cacophonous, marred by history, and doggedly hopeful. It feels fresh, invigorating, like hoping for clear skies after cloudy days.

"ANGRY CLOUD + DESCND: Return of the Litvak"

DORF, 5701 Lewood. Through Sept. 15

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
Fallout Theater Says <i>Fuck This Week</i>
Fallout Theater Says Fuck This Week
The improv alchemists of this weekly show turn the crap in your life into comedy gold

M. Brianna Stallings, Aug. 31, 2018

Aztlan Dance Company's <i>The Enchilada Western: Texas Deep Fried</i>
Aztlan Dance Company's The Enchilada Western: Texas Deep Fried
In the troupe's latest choreodramas, dancing desperados persisted and partied

Jonelle Seitz, Aug. 31, 2018

More by Melany Jean
"The Indigo Show" at Recspec Gallery
This group show is appealing for the ways in which it showcases this most intense, moody, serene, and opulent of all the blues

Aug. 31, 2018

Review:
Review: "Young Latinx Artists 23"
This year's group show at Mexic-Arte shows the border as scar

Aug. 3, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

DORF, ANGRY CLOUD + DESCND, Beto O'Rourke, Eric Manche, Sara Vanderbeek

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Artist Talk: Ed Ruscha
Harry Ransom Center
Significant Other
at Trinity Street Theatre
The Big Fat Indian Wedding at Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  