Last Minute Out of Bounds Comedy Festival Recommendations

Here are some recos for OOB shows to catch Thursday-Sunday

Fri., Aug. 31, 2018

Gina Yahsere
Gina Yahsere

August is no laughing matter ... until it is. That's in the final dog days when the Out of Bounds Comedy Festival shows up to provide a week of comic relief from the heat, politics, going back to school, whatever. We're talking improv, sketch, and stand-up by hundreds of mirthmakers from Austin and all across the country at multiple locations. Out of Bounds – shorthand: OOB – is already in full swing, but here are a few recos for the remaining nights:

Thu., 9:30pm, Hideout Downstairs

L.A. stand-up Audrey Stewart, Minneapolis improv duo MAYHEM, and Austin's Girls Girls Girls doing Broad Ambition, the improvised Eighties women's workplace musical

Fri., 8:45pm, Hideout Downstairs

The Wolf, a Groundlings offshoot from L.A. with Edi Patterson, Jim Rash, Jeremy Rowley, Kevin Kirkpatrick, and Mitch Silpa, and longtime local troupe Midnight Society

Sat., 10pm, Fallout Theater:

Kids These Days, a sketch group with producers/contributing writers from The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and Full Frontal; local heroes the Knuckleball Now; and San Antonio improv troupe COACH

Sun., 9pm, Fallout Theater:

Gina Yashere from The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Austin's local all-Asian-American improv troupe Y'all We Asian, and Portland's heavy metal improvisers Death Hammer

