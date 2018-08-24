Arts

Austin Scottish Rite Theater's Wit

In this production, people are there for one another and no one has to face the end alone

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018


Kristin Fern Johnson (l) and Megan Ortiz in Wit (Courtesy of Austin Scottish Rite Theater)

With apologies to Charles Dudley Warner, "Everybody talks about death, but nobody does anything about it." Case in point: John Donne, the 17th-century English poet whose Holy Sonnets teem with talk about the end of life – what it is, what it means, what it should be – and yet for all his insistent "Death be not proud" and "Death, thou shalt die," Donne ultimately surrendered to the Reaper like everyone else. And so will the scholar who's made the study of Donne her life's work, who can parse his punctuation for volumes of meaning, who can expound at length on the difference between small-d and capital-D Death. At the outset of Wit, Margaret Edson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, this scholar, Dr. Vivian Bearing, informs us that within 100 minutes, she too will have booked passage to the undiscovered country – Death will not be denied. Before she departs, however, Dr. Bearing has something more to say on the subject of mortality. This teacher, as feared as she is revered in her field, has become the student once more, and she wants to share what she's learned. Wit is Bearing's education in the process of dying.

The lessons that the play imparts are what helps distinguish Wit from the innumerable other terminal illness dramas out there and make it worth repeated viewings. As Bearing undergoes aggressive treatment for metastatic ovarian cancer, she comes to see that a keen intellect is no defense against flesh that is failing, that a life of the mind is cold comfort as death closes in and you crave nothing so much as the warmth of human contact, and that dying is a lonely business but doesn't have to be. People are all around you; you simply have to open up to them.

It's that last lesson in which this production by Austin Scottish Rite Theater seems the most deeply invested. The story is clearly Vivian's, which makes Kristin Fern Johnson the lead player here, but the other eight actors perform with such unity of purpose, such teamwork, providing support and lifting Johnson up, that their presence comes to have a meaning independent of their roles, one that says: We are here for you. Director Susan Gayle Todd has shaped an ensemble with a sense of openness and care that's evident to us, if not to Johnson's character.

But beneath the character, Johnson seems to feed off the support of her fellow actors, taking the safe space they create to dig deeply into Vivian's pain and vulnerability. She may not project all of the cerebral arrogance that Bearing is said to possess – Johnson's innate sweetness tends to shine through – but she provides every bit of the suffering. When her character must endure the "countless indignities" of her treatment – being poked and prodded in her most private parts and endlessly subjected to the ever-more-inane query "How are you feeling today?" – Johnson submits totally to Vivian's isolation and fear; her collapse into the racking misery of her character's situation is total and wrenching.

Comfort won't be found in Vivian's resident and former student Jason; he is as fervently focused on cancer as she was on Donne, and when Delante Keys delivers an ode to the disease's machinelike efficiency, his awestruck gaze suggests Jason has glimpsed eternity in cancer's endlessly replicating cells. Blessedly, Vivian's R.N., Susie, makes up for whatever humanity her doctor is lacking. Megan Ortiz's performance has an ease to it that soothes, with compassion, kindness, and good humor flowing from her as naturally as water. Then there is Vivian's mentor (Chris Humphrey, soft and gentle as a breeze), who pays a visit just as Vivian is in her greatest agony. Hers is the simplest of gifts – climbing into bed with Vivian and reading her a children's book – but it proves the most profound. The icy intricacies of Donne's philosophical musings melt away in the warmth of Margaret Wise Brown's The Runaway Bunny, leaving the dying scholar with only unconditional, unyielding love.

Warmth and empathy are the sustaining forces of this Wit – in the performances and ensemble work, in Deanna Belardinelli's lighting and Darrel Mayers' live guitar score, which fills the space with liquid emotion, an IV drip of feeling – and they lead us to an ending steeped in peace. In it is a space in which a human being may shed all that is earthly and pass into the celestial, saved from Death by death.

Wit

Austin Scottish Rite Theater, 207 W. 18th, 512/472-5436
www.scottishritetheater.org
Through Aug. 25
Running time: 1 hr., 40 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on August 24, 2018 with the headline: The Art of Dying

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin Scottish Rite Theater
<i>Booth's Richard III</i> by the Hidden Room Theatre
Booth's Richard III by the Hidden Room Theatre
Beth Burns and company unearths a fascinating theatrical time capsule with this version of Shakespeare's tragedy

Shanon Weaver, June 22, 2018

Shanon Weaver's Top 10 Theatrical Performances of 2017 (the Second Half)
Shanon Weaver's Top 10 Theatrical Performances of 2017 (the Second Half)
The year was well-served by actors who could channel spookiness, rebellion, despair, and dance fever

Shanon Weaver, Dec. 29, 2017

More Arts Reviews
Ground Floor Theatre's <i>There and Back</i>
Ground Floor Theatre's There and Back
This new play by Raul Garza lets us spend a lifetime with an immigrant and all the decisions she makes

Robert Faires, Aug. 17, 2018

ZM3 Live Productions' <i>Echo of a Refugee ... Me?</i>
ZM3 Live Productions' Echo of a Refugee ... Me?
Zell Miller III's latest was a state of the city address that called out Austin for gentrification and policies harmful to its black citizens

Robert Faires, Aug. 17, 2018

More by Robert Faires
Review: <i>dat Black Mermaid Man Lady</i>
Review: dat Black Mermaid Man Lady
Let Sharon Bridgforth's performance installation wash over you

Aug. 24, 2018

Summer Stock Austin's <i>Rob1n</i>
Summer Stock Austin's Rob1n
This new musical brings Sherwood Forest's noble outlaw to our time with a message of togetherness

Aug. 10, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Scottish Rite Theater, Susan Gayle Todd, Kristin Fern Johnson, Delanté Keys, Megan Ortiz, Chris Humphrey, Darrel Mayers, Deanna Belardinelli

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes!
Frank Erwin Center
Schadenfreude: An Evening of One-Act Plays at Center Stage
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? at Hyde Park Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  