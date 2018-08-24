Arts

"Crit Group 2018" at grayDUCK Gallery

The body of work by artists in the Contemporary Austin's current critique group often engages the body in some way

Reviewed by Tatiana Ryckman, Fri., Aug. 24, 2018


Boy Play by Christa Blackwood (Photo by Brian Fitzsimmons)

What does one think of when one thinks of The Body? The physical manifestation of our finite existence, perhaps. A mass of land or water or people. A collection of work. The "Crit Group 2018" show is a conversation with the body of work created by the Crit Group's body of participants. And the work itself, though disparate among the artists, often references our shared corporeal being. Facilitated by the Contemporary Austin to confront the soft, ambiguous "after" that follows graduation from art school, Crit Group provides local working artists with an opportunity for professional development and, of course, feedback. The loose unifying element of critique that brings these artists together invites the viewer to engage critically with the work, to see each piece both for what it is and as a moment in the maker's trajectory as an artist.

Upon entering the gallery, the viewer is confronted with the visceral mixed-media collage work of Christine Garvey. With titles like Scab, Mouth, and Strip, it's hard not to feel that the saturated, pink-hued works are bodies cut open and laid bare. This contrasts with the grayscale subtlety of Rachel Wolfson Smith's Fossils opposite it. Under the delicate graphite drawing of tropical plants, disembodied words appear ("Absent," "All of this/Useless," "Beauty") as if from underground.

In Dawn Okoro's paintings and video installation, bodies draped in metallic fabric and obscured by swatches of gold remind the viewer of their own tactile existence, tempting them to engage bodily. The feeling is amplified by the audio of crinkled fabric accompanying the video.

Similarly, the persistent tick of the slide projector from Adrian Aguilera's untitled (this is an island) travels through the gallery, the sound keeping the viewer alert to their immediate surroundings, as if someone were always moving just out of sight – a sensation echoed in the work. Composed of disembodied text – primarily captions removed from their images – these pieces leave the viewer acutely aware of what is missing. In the case of the projection, it is the bodies of land and water that are described but absent.

Conversely, Jenn Hassin's sculptures, formed from wood and Hassin's pulped clothing, act out in the space. Defying logic – and seemingly gravity – these twisted forms imply the essence of a thing. Though awkwardly physical, they convey more closely an unmasked feeling, the raw material of the self.

Landon O'Brien's sculptural work lends the show a wry humor. In Deep Drip, a postcard of a cave dweller is nailed to a block of resin atop a CD case, topped with a seedpod, like a cherry on an absurdist's sundae.

At the gallery's far end are four large photographs of men by Christa Blackwood. Printed as film positives, their translucent bodies sway against the wall. The series, titled Boy Play, shows the men awash in seductive pinks and blues, while the wall behind them lends their skin an oddly three-dimensional stippled texture. While the colors are playful, the "boys" themselves appear dour or posed beyond playfulness. A quiet discomfort exists between the reality of their bodies and what's projected onto them. It calls to mind the awkward question, "Are we having fun yet?"

The pieces by Ron Geibel invite almost too great a sense of playfulness. In Single User, row upon row of porcelain bobbles are lined up on the floor. Like a legion of door knobs or breasts or wind-up tops, these objects want to be in the hand. Each piece lists to one side like an injured body or some vague reminder of disembodied parts, but collectively they create a compelling force. In the context of this mass, the three glazed porcelain works Untitled (decoy no.9), Untitled (decoy no.4), and Untitled (decoy no.10) do feel like decoys, as though they were masquerading. Made up of smaller forms, reminiscent of bullets or acorns, these figures are piled together in a shape that vaguely resembles the individual parts that compose it.

A pleasing emphasis on material and a sense of immediacy to the show as a whole make the work feel present, but also as if it were moving or growing into something else. Perhaps this is the result of the artists themselves being in motion, compelled into their work by the sort of feedback that allows a body to grow.

An artist talk will take place Sat., Aug. 25, 2pm, at grayDUCK.

“Crit Group 2018”

grayDUCK Gallery, 2213 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/826-5334, www.grayduckgallery.com
Through Sept. 2

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More grayDUCK Gallery
“Elizabeth Chiles: Weave” at grayDUCK Gallery
“Elizabeth Chiles: Weave” at grayDUCK Gallery
Chiles explores the ever-changing nature of light, time, and life through transcendant prints of light’s little dance through flora

Melany Jean, May 4, 2018

“Practical Acts of Perception” at grayDUCK Gallery
Cande Aguilar, Jorge Purón, and Mauricio Sáenz challenge what we see through sihfts in scale and proportion

Melany Jean, Jan. 12, 2018

More The Contemporary Austin
"Rodney McMillian: Against a Civic Death" at the Contemporary Austin
In this thought-provoking exhibition, the Suzanne Booth Deal Art Prize winner asks, "What does an architecture of power look like to you?"

Melany Jean, March 16, 2018

Seen / Soon: Dec. 22
Seen / Soon: Dec. 22
Getting down to earth with Wangechi Mutu's solo show and easing into New Year's with a Hideout improv sampler

Dec. 22, 2017

More Arts Reviews
Ground Floor Theatre's <i>There and Back</i>
Ground Floor Theatre's There and Back
This new play by Raul Garza lets us spend a lifetime with an immigrant and all the decisions she makes

Robert Faires, Aug. 17, 2018

ZM3 Live Productions' <i>Echo of a Refugee ... Me?</i>
ZM3 Live Productions' Echo of a Refugee ... Me?
Zell Miller III's latest was a state of the city address that called out Austin for gentrification and policies harmful to its black citizens

Robert Faires, Aug. 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

grayDUCK Gallery, The Contemporary Austin, Crit Group, Christine Garvey, Rachel Wolfson Smith, Dawn Okoro, Adrian Aguilera, Jenn Hassin, Landon O'Brien, Christa Blackwood, Ron Geibel

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes!
Frank Erwin Center
Schadenfreude: An Evening of One-Act Plays at Center Stage
The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? at Hyde Park Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  