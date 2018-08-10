Snapshot – RTX 2018: Cosplay Contest

Halloween arrived early this year in Austin. At least, it probably appeared that way to anyone strolling by the Convention Center, the central staging area for local multimedia company Rooster Teeth's eighth annual RTX.

That's because a key component of that gaming and internet culture convention's program, which ran Aug. 3-5, is cosplay (short for costume play), an inextricable subculture within the far-reaching con world that came to a head Saturday with a cosplay contest at the JW Marriott.

"I think anyone in a theatrical field or cosplay really wants to bring back the amazement to people, because you kind of forget about it in your day-to-day life," said cosplayer Juno Rogoff. "A lot of the [RTX] workers and staff members ... want to eventually pass the torch and get young people involved in creating their own media, their own costumes. You have to get the interest going now so the next generation will be a dozen times better."

"Snapshot" ventured into the fray to document and converse with some of the weekend's most creative cosplayers (full gallery at austinchronicle.com/photos), who shared thoughts on what makes the impressive practice so fulfilling.