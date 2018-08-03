Snapshot: Hot Summer Nights Band Portraits

You've heard of Free Week, the annual seven-ish days in January shebang featuring stacked lineups of top-tier ATX talent held in the Red River Cultural District. But whatchu know about its midyear sibling, Hot Summer Nights? It's essentially the same concept, a vehicle to boost bar profits and audience numbers during notoriously slow late July, but shorter ... and heinously hot.

"No matter what the extreme, you just have to surrender to it, and that's a good lesson for basically all of life's chaos and organization," said Rose McGarrigle of Golden Dawn Arkestra, who headlined Stubb's Friday night in celebration of new album Children of the Sun. "So you adapt, because that's the strength of the human species. They're the most adaptive species on the planet."

"Snapshot" sweated out the local music block party's second edition Thursday-Saturday (full gallery at austinchronicle.com/photos), intermittently pausing for artist portraits and asking, "What's your ideal hot summer night in Austin?"

See more online at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.