Snapshot: 24 Hours in Angers

Did you know Austin has a sister city in France? Most people "Snapshot" spoke with prior to a Euro trip, which included a July 21 stop in Angers – a centuries-old city 90 minutes on the train from Paris in the Pays de la Loire with a metro population of nearly 500,000 – had no clue. On the flipside, many Angevins weren't in on the connection either.

But a few folks in each locale are well aware, many of them working with nonprofit Austin Angers Creative, which facilitates cultural exchange between enterprising types like musicians, chefs, and visual artists.

Still, for anyone who hasn't closely examined both, the pairing might feel confusing; yes, we both massively support the arts, have largely college-age populations, and sport strikingly similar city-center rivers/ample green spaces, but Angers also has a friggin' medieval castle and cathedral. So, with only 24 hours allotted, "Snapshot" explored Angers to illuminate its exceptional history as well as the cultural elements currently tying it to ATX – an impossible task with only a handful of images, so voilà: See the full gallery.

