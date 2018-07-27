Recommended True Crime Podcasts

If you've yet to venture down the dark alley of crime podcasts and need some tips for where to start, here are several that will load up your auditory canals with nefarious activities.

1) Serial The phenom that launched a thousand shows. Sarah Koenig's riveting long-form investigation into the murder of Hae Min Lee set the bar.

2) In the Dark Arguably Serial's most notable heir. Its long-form dig into the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling earned the show a Peabody.

3) S-Town Absorbing spin-off of Serial that goes down the rabbit hole of the life of iconoclast John B. McLemore, who calls his hometown "Shittown."

4) Sword and Scale Hardcore looks at hardcore crimes, with facts and audio that get under your skin.

5) Criminal Comes at the subject of crime from offbeat angles but always with strong storytelling.

6) My Favorite Murder Cult hit with comics Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark riffing hard on their shared fascination with murders.

7) True Crime Garage A kind of gender-flipped MFM, with Nic and the Captain popping brews in the garage and talking true crime.

8) Casefile True Crime The host's Australian accent pulls you in, but the in-depth detail and comprehensive approach are what hold you.