Arts

Recommended True Crime Podcasts

Fill your auditory canals with nefarious activities

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., July 27, 2018


If you've yet to venture down the dark alley of crime podcasts and need some tips for where to start, here are several that will load up your auditory canals with nefarious activities.

1) Serial The phenom that launched a thousand shows. Sarah Koenig's riveting long-form investigation into the murder of Hae Min Lee set the bar.

2) In the Dark Arguably Serial's most notable heir. Its long-form dig into the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling earned the show a Peabody.

3) S-Town Absorbing spin-off of Serial that goes down the rabbit hole of the life of iconoclast John B. McLemore, who calls his hometown "Shittown."

4) Sword and Scale Hardcore looks at hardcore crimes, with facts and audio that get under your skin.

5) Criminal Comes at the subject of crime from offbeat angles but always with strong storytelling.

6) My Favorite Murder Cult hit with comics Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark riffing hard on their shared fascination with murders.

7) True Crime Garage A kind of gender-flipped MFM, with Nic and the Captain popping brews in the garage and talking true crime.

8) Casefile True Crime The host's Australian accent pulls you in, but the in-depth detail and comprehensive approach are what hold you.

A version of this article appeared in print on July 27, 2018 with the headline: Crime in Your Ears

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More podcasts
Into <i>The Adventure Zone</i> With Griffin McElroy
Into The Adventure Zone With Griffin McElroy
Griffin McElroy tells how his brother, his brother, and he turned a game of Dungeons & Dragons into podcast magic

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 13, 2017

<i>Welcome to Night Vale</i> The Novel
Welcome to Night Vale The Novel
Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor move the strange little desert town of their wildly popular podcast to the printed page

Michael Berry, Nov. 6, 2015

More true crime
<i>Bomb City</i> Retells the Tensions Behind the Killing of a Texas Punk
Bomb City Retells the Tensions Behind the Killing of a Texas Punk
Brian Deneke's life and death story comes to local screens

Marc Savlov, Feb. 9, 2018

More Arts Reviews
Hyde Park Theatre's <i>The Antipodes</i>
Hyde Park Theatre's The Antipodes
A ton of tales enliven this play by Annie Baker, but what do they tell us about the state of storytelling?

Robert Faires, July 27, 2018

<i>Into the Black Nowhere</i> by Meg Gardiner
Into the Black Nowhere by Meg Gardiner
In the sequel to UNSUB, Gardiner pits Caitlin Hendrix against a killer based on Ted Bundy and shows again what a great storyteller she is

Jessi Cape, July 27, 2018

More by Robert Faires
2018 Texas Teen Book Festival Lineup
2018 Texas Teen Book Festival Lineup
Tenth fest brings YA stars Marissa Meyer, Patrick Ness, & more

July 25, 2018

July Is Crime Month: The Crime Blotter, Week 4
July Is Crime Month: The Crime Blotter, Week 4
A curated guide to unlawful activities around town July 23-31

July 23, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

podcasts, true crime, Serial, S-Town, In the Dark, Sword and Scale, Criminal, My Favorite Murder, True Crime Garage, Casefile True Crime, Crime Month 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Off Center Teens: SummerShow
Ground Floor Theatre
Summer Stock Austin: The Music Man at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Grease
at TexARTS
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  