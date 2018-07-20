Arts

"Margaux Crump: The Lure" at Women & Their Work

Juxtaposing natural and synthetic materials through the metaphor of the hunt, the artist blurs lines between lust and danger, the repellent and the seductive

Reviewed by Melany Jean, Fri., July 20, 2018

<i>Skinned Knees</i> by Margaux Crump
Skinned Knees by Margaux Crump

Margaux Crump's "The Lure" teems with growth. Mounted antlers protrude from all angles, crystal and silicone sculptures erupt from the wall, and lush still-life photographs are infested with insects, both diegetic and corporeal. It borders on repellent, but is ultimately seductive. Crump uses hunting as an extended metaphor to explore dynamics of desire and sexuality. While this metaphor is not novel, Crump stretches it to a hyperbolic point and in doing so avoids triteness.

Deer seek out salt licks to supplement their growth, including that of their antlers, which serve as a tool of sexual selection in their annual breeding rituals. Before the antler calcifies, it is covered in "velvet," a soft layer of skin. In turn, some people seek out deer velvet to supplement their own growth, believing the hormones accelerate healing and promote fertility. (The substance is not FDA approved.) This could produce a strange scenario in which a deer visits a salt lick with aims to increase its desirability to a mate. There, a hunter scores a kill, a kill that, at the right time of year, produces a powdery substance some faraway consumer ingests to increase their own desirability. The peculiar intertwining of animal and human desire is at home in the space, where velvet and bone are present along with functional salt licks.

The lust of the hunt is found in the seductive beauty of Crump's work. Her fascinating textures and materials attract and surprise the viewer: slippery silicone next to rotting flora, smoothened wood and gleaming coal, lace and crystals, all blush and bruise throughout the space. In Bloom traps a rotten assemblage of soot, wax, foliage, and silicone "dicklettes" beneath a large glass cloche in the center of the room. Repeat viewers can observe the process of decay. Similarly, a collection of hand-sewn lace panties is splayed on a wall where they shimmer, not from sequins as perhaps first thought, but from encrusted salt crystals, mimicking meat curing techniques.

The violence and danger of the hunt is unavoidable and, in fact, welcomed, framed at times in BDSM imagery such as in Carbon Snare, wherein a jet-black lump hangs flaccid from silk bondage rope. Sharpened stakes hang from above, hovering in anticipation over silicone-and-salt appendages. The sculpture Skinned Knees pins slick pink testicular bulges to the wall with a crucifying wooden stake. The gleaming silicone folds beg to be touched even as their rupture repulses. In these precarious sculptures, Crump reproduces the trust and vulnerability inherent in sexual encounters.

"In my work, the body is expanded," Crump writes. And it's true, in her work the body morphs into abstractions that reflect experiences of desire and pleasure in dialogue with synthetic and natural stimuli. Her visual vocabulary is tight and coherent, even as it is maximalist, a fetid and orgiastic delight. Crump consistently blurs distinctions between blush and bruise, pain and pleasure, restraint and indulgence, delicacy and forcefulness. She celebrates the potential for all of these to be contained within a single body, even before it comes into contact with another.

“Margaux Crump: The Lure”

Women & Their Work, 1710 Lavaca
www.womenandtheirwork.org
Through July 26

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Women & Their Work
"Krista Steinke: Good Luck With the Sun" at W&TW
These spectacular images of the sun and sky captured with homemade pinhole cameras reveal more about us than celestial objects

Melany Jean, June 1, 2018

“Julie Libersat: Paved Paradise” at W&TW
“Julie Libersat: Paved Paradise” at W&TW
This interactive solo exhibition may have you looking at malls in a very different way

Robert Faires, March 23, 2018

More Arts Reviews
Hunting the Golden State Killer in <i>I'll Be Gone in the Dark</i>
Hunting the Golden State Killer in I'll Be Gone in the Dark
How Michelle McNamara tracked a killer before her untimely death

Jonelle Seitz, July 20, 2018

Albert Race Sample Relives Texas Prison Life in <i>Racehoss</i>
Albert Race Sample Relives Texas Prison Life in Racehoss
Surviving 17 years on a prison farm

Elizabeth Banicki, July 20, 2018

More by Melany Jean
"Jonathan Muzasz: Stained Slabs" at the Butridge
With his solo show, the artist revs up the gallery by bringing in the street in eye-catching style

July 13, 2018

"...of Warp and Weft" at Davis Gallery
Using wood and cheesecloth, Caprice Pierucci and Charles Heppner's mutation of form and fiber is beautiful even as it is foreboding

July 13, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Margaux Crump, Women & Their Work

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Third Thursday at the Blanton: Invoke
The Blanton Museum of Art
The Jigglewatts: Violet Crown Follies with the Del Vipers at Spider House Ballroom
BedPost Confessions: (Not Just For) Ladies Night! at The North Door
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  