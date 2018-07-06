Arts

Snapshot: Project Panic

To celebrate the Chronicle's July Crime Month, staff go sleuthing at Austin Panic Room's newest escame game

By David Brendan Hall, Fri., July 6, 2018


Last weekend, eight Austin Chronicle staffers did something dangerous. As our informed and faithful guide Seena Ounsinegad put it, we formed "a group of privately trained investigators" to follow up on a tip that "Panic City's subway system is home to a deeper and darker underbelly, namely that it's home to a number of notorious crime gangs."

OK, so maybe (definitely) this was the description for the hi-tech "End of the Line" escape room at Project Panic – the four-years-running Austin Panic Room's new offshoot at Guadalupe and 44th – and our guide was an employee. Still, the Chron crew (with "Snapshot" as documentarian) dutifully dove into this local puzzler inspired by crime pop culture to celebrate the kickoff of our July Crime Month (austinchronicle.com/crime-month).


We were immediately boggled by crisscrossing clues upon entering the station, which co-owner Robert Ma says was inspired by a scene in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man where Peter Parker uncovers a secret subway criminal hideout: "He had to solve all these clues in order to get the subway car to come up," said Ma in a post-Panic chat.


A sign indicated the gang we were dealing with was called the Kings, a "completely made-up, fictional gang," according to Ma. Could the numbers and colors also be clues?


We tried everything, like calling numbers on this pay phone ...


... and flipping various switches ...


... until we made it onto the subway car, which was booby-trapped to propel us toward a fiery crash. Only uncovering more clues could save us: "It's detective work how I imagine it to be," said Ma, who worked on the room with local engineers and prop/set designers. "You piece things together and use some kind of imagination or deduction to get out ... so it's similar to real crime solving in that regard."


Several keys, hints (you get five freebies via walkie-talkie), and much button-mashing later, we were close to freedom, but running out of time: "You're fully immersed in a scenario where there is a real mystery or an unknown element," Ma said.


With exactly 30 seconds to spare, the Chron crew escaped – whatchu know about deadlines? Ma's conclusion: "For people who are enthusiasts about crime or solving mysteries, I think it's a very good proxy."

Project Panic, 4403 Guadalupe, is open Mon.-Fri., 9am-11pm, and Sun., 2-10pm. Book via www.projectpanicescaperooms.com/austin.

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for “Snapshot”? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.

More Snapshot columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Snapshot
Snapshot: Austin Ice Cream Festival
Snapshot: Austin Ice Cream Festival
Where nostalgia for childhood runs as high as the temperature

David Brendan Hall, June 29, 2018

Snapshot: Juneteenth Parade
Snapshot: Juneteenth Parade
Attendees at the annual Juneteenth parade consider the challenges posed today to freedom

David Brendan Hall, June 22, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

panic room, Project Panic, Austin Panic Room, escape game, Robert Ma, Seena Ounsinegad, Crime Month 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The Antipodes
Hyde Park Theatre
The Austin Séance Summer Series at The Vortex
Heisenberg
at Zach Theatre's Kleberg Stage
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  