Arts

Shrewd Productions' The Afterparty

We’re invited to hobnob with history’s great minds up on the astral plane

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., June 29, 2018


Star party: Shannon Grounds' Claire (center) rubs elbows with (l-r) Trey Deason's Johannes Kepler, Rommel Sulit's Aristophanes, and Valoneecia Tolbert's Henrietta Swan Leavitt (photo by Erich Petersen)

Reina Hardy's new play The Afterparty is a story about stars. They are astronomical bodies, so old and distant that they challenge human understanding. To poet Claire (Shannon Grounds), they are mythological beings, mortals tossed from Earth to the heavens by ancient gods.

Claire attracts the attention of one such being (Ja'Michael Darnell) by writing a poem about him. He then appears to her in the form of Devon, a childhood love interest who died when he was 12, before he and Claire could consummate their very young romance with so much as a kiss. He seduces her, and she soon finds herself on another astral plane.

I am 75 percent sure the above is correct. The exact details of the plot were fuzzy.

The central conflict in the story emerges in Act II, as Claire realizes that she has (a) been turned into a star and (b) would like to be human again, with friends and family and artisanal cheese shops and other things that give value to mortal life. (For the record, specialty cheese shops would probably be No. 3 on my list, too.)

The conflict plays out in what the play calls an afterparty, a celestial gathering at which Claire gets to hang out with three geniuses from history, mentioned in Act I when Devon and Claire are bantering as 10- and 11-year-olds, respectively, and Claire's future starry lover was only a twinkle in the sky. The afterparty scenes are the easily the best moments of the show, when Aristophanes (Rommel Sulit), Johannes Kepler (Trey Deason), and Henrietta Swan Leavitt (Valoneecia Tolbert) provide an amusing counterpoint to the earnestness of the main plot.

The cast in Shrewd Productions' world premiere performs well under Liz Fisher's direction, which keeps the actors in near-constant motion. Tolbert finds the juicy parts of each of her characters. Over the last few years, Deason has evolved into a very effective and engaging character actor, and his work is enjoyable here. The afterparty itself is so fascinating to watch, with loud personalities that easily agree and disagree, that it's tempting to wonder what a play might look like that spends all its time there, in the manner of Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros' Omnium Gatherum.

The first act, however, is burdened by the oddness of the relationship between two children who alternate between speaking as children and as late teenagers. The dialogue and performances never quite home in on the curious quirks that steer conversation between fourth/fifth-graders, who are aware that adult things are out there but haven't yet mastered the vocabulary.

Andrew McIntyre's media design and Monica Pasut's costumes are eye-catching and effective. They support the imaginative world of the play, which brings mythology and science into a stage work that is cosmic in scale.

The Afterparty

The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282
www.vortexrep.org
Through June 30
Running time: 2 hr.
A version of this article appeared in print on June 29, 2018 with the headline: Starry Soirée

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Shrewd Productions
Shrewd Productions' <i>The Revolutionists</i>
Shrewd Productions’ The Revolutionists
This staging of Lauren Gunderson's satire proves the pen is mightier than the guillotine

T. Lynn Mikeska, June 16, 2017

Shrewd Productions' <i>Hold Me Well</i>
Shrewd Productions' Hold Me Well
Playwright Eva Suter's reworking of Othello in a world without men depicts love in many forms with power and beauty

Shanon Weaver, July 22, 2016

More Arts Reviews
<i>Booth's Richard III</i> by the Hidden Room Theatre
Booth's Richard III by the Hidden Room Theatre
Beth Burns and company unearths a fascinating theatrical time capsule with this version of Shakespeare's tragedy

Shanon Weaver, June 22, 2018

Gold n' George's <i>For a Limited Time Only</i>
Gold n' George's For a Limited Time Only
In this lighthearted show, Natalie George, Heloise Gold, and their collaborators reacted to current events by exploring, inventing, playing

Jonelle Seitz, June 22, 2018

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Zach Theatre's <i>Sunday in the Park With George</i>
Zach Theatre's Sunday in the Park With George
Zach relalizes the Sondheim musical with near flawless execution but has little in the way of emotional reward

June 15, 2018

Theatre en Bloc's <i>Cry It Out</i>
Theatre en Bloc's Cry It Out
This production tackles the huge challenge of exploring motherhood and class, and can't quite have it all

May 11, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Shrewd Productions, Reina Hardy, Liz Fisher, Shannon Grounds, Ja'Michael Darnell, Rommel Sulit, Trey Deason, Valoneecia Tolbert, Andrew McIntyre, Monica Pasut, The Vortex

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Northern-Southern: Deliriums
Northern-Southern
Two Sweaty
at Dougherty Arts Center
The Austin Séance Summer Series at The Vortex
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  