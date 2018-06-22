Snapshot: Juneteenth Parade

To commemorate Juneteenth – historically, the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, also known widely as "Freedom Day" – thousands gathered Saturday, June 16, for a parade that ran through historic East Austin via Chicon Street, ending with music-and-food-focused family gatherings at nearby Rosewood Park.

While documenting the festivities, "Snapshot" conversed with participants and residents, asking each, "With so many challenges to the idea of true freedom still persisting today, what can we – as individuals, Austinites, U.S., and global citizens – do to uphold and further this ideal?"

See the complete Juneteenth parade photo gallery. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.