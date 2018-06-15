Snapshot: Bubblepalooza

Whether you spot them floating above the crowd at a festival, soaring overhead at a park, or drifting by as you walk down the street, bubbles always add extra degrees of magic and joy to any situation.

"Bubbles are nonpartisan. They're at weddings, they're for little kids, they're in your Champagne later in life," says Tom Sellers, chairman of the board of trustees at the Long Center, which hosted Saturday's Bubblepalooza, the annual kickoff of the venue's All Summer Long series of free community events. "They depoliticize and bring out the best in people."

Taking that notion slightly further, "Snapshot" asked attendees: If you could add bubbles to any situation, anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?

