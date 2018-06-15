Snapshot: Bubblepalooza

Whether you spot them floating above the crowd at a festival, soaring overhead at a park, or drifting by as you walk down the street, bubbles always add extra degrees of magic and joy to any situation.
"Bubbles are nonpartisan. They're at weddings, they're for little kids, they're in your Champagne later in life," says Tom Sellers, chairman of the board of trustees at the Long Center, which hosted Saturday's Bubblepalooza, the annual kickoff of the venue's All Summer Long series of free community events. "They depoliticize and bring out the best in people."
Taking that notion slightly further, "Snapshot" asked attendees: If you could add bubbles to any situation, anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?
“Just imagine bubbles at any kind of work event or political event,” says Alex Gerstenhaber (l) of Austin, pictured with 4-year-old granddaughter Jacquesline. “If everyone could have a party with bubbles, no matter where, you can forget about all your worries ... and just unify and have fun together. That’s the best work event, ever.”
“How about at school? Like at the beginning of the day or at the end of the day after you do all your work?” suggests Austinite Rocco Pelosi to 7-year-old son, Jaxon (pictured). Jaxon’s reply: “I would say at a carnival and then when they spray them out people will run out! It’s bubble time!”
“Our house ... because it would make it more fun inside,” says Weston Watts, 6, of Round Rock. His mother Erin (r) adds: “I think it would be fun to do bubbles every morning to start your day – I think that would actually set the tone for having a good day. Maybe a bubble alarm clock?”
“At my wedding,” says Cesar Soriano (l) of Austin. “My girl loves bubbles, so that’s part of the reason we came more than for our kids. We’re checking out the bubble machines to see which one we want.”
“Washington, D.C., could use some bubbles,” says Ryan Manchee (fourth from right) of Frisco. Adds his wife, Lisa (right): “Yes, they could use some bubble magic right now. Anytime someone brings up something political – bubble gun, to the face.”
“I would do it as far north as I could do it to see if I could get one to freeze in flight,” says Lago Vista’s Bryce Welch (r), who brought his own giant bubble kits to share with others. “Yes, I’ve thought about this before.”
“Bubbles are catalysts for any situation,” says Sellers. “Tell me what demographic is not within 150 feet of us right now ... which is exactly what we all want Austin to be.”
