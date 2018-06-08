Snapshot: Give Bees a Chance Dinner at Emmer & Rye

Did you know that June is National Pollinator Month? It sounds funny, but as "Snapshot" learned while documenting last Sunday's Give Bees a Chance dinner at Emmer & Rye – one of five nationwide fundraiser meals organized by Whole Foods' Whole Kids Foundation, which funds grants for gardens and apiaries (bee hives) in schools – understanding the context is essential to human survival. One in three bites of food we eat – essentially all fruits and vegetables – is thanks to natural pollinators like honey bees, which are increasingly endangered due to the destruction of habitats via urban sprawl and widespread pesticide use. By documenting this dinner and a subsequent visit to Small Middle School, the most recent of five local grant recipients over seven years, "Snapshot" discovered what all the buzz is about.

