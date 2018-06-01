Snapshot: A Trip to Krause Springs

Surveying the scores of beer-drinking millennials and families floating around, jumping off cliffs, and sunbathing on a regular summer weekend at Krause Springs – a swimming and camping locale in Spicewood, about 30 miles northwest of Austin – it's difficult to imagine it was a popular place for baptism services before the Krause family dug out the pool around 1963. These days, the Hill Country haven draws a different demographic of devout: those seeking superlative swimming spots in Central Texas.

When "Snapshot" drove out for a dip during Memorial Day weekend, the place was abuzz with cross-cultural conversations – Spanish, French, even Russian resounded from different corners – which prompted the question: With no shortage of natural swimming holes in the vicinity, why does Krause get so much love?

