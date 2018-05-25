Snapshot: The Austin Chicken Wing Festival

In a town that so ardently touts its tacos, is there any love left for another Southern mix-and-match staple, the chicken wing? At least the foodies who braved spats of torrential rain at the second annual Austin Chicken Wing Festival would say yes; 1,500 of them gathered at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts on Sunday to chow down and vote on nearly 20 varieties of wings.

"People might come here expecting, 'I'm just gonna eat a bunch of Buffalo wings all day,'" said fest co-founder Scott Shepard. "But you have so many types and flavors that I think it really opens people up to something they didn't know previously that they like – it's a great way to celebrate diverse food."

See more online at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for “Snapshot”? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.

Editor's note: This story originally misidentified Christina Venson as her sister Jackie. The Chronicle regrets the error.