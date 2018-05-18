Once upun a time – actually, just a puny few days ago (May 12) – "Snapshot" documented the O. Henry Museum's 41st annual Pun-Off World Champunships. Punderstandably, some might punsider such wordplay unfunny, perhaps even a form of punishment, but not the few pundred attendees who gave the several dozen puntestants their pundivided attention, voraciously punsuming every punchline over six hours and two contests, Punniest in Show (solo) and Punslingers (bracketed face-offs). When all was said and pun, "Snapshot" likewise left a pundit. Peep the pundown below:

See more online at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for “Snapshot”? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.