Snapshot: Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival

Now in its third year partnered with Austin-based C3 Presents, Atlanta's Shaky Knees Music Festival – headlined this year by Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, and the National – might feel familiar to an ACL Festival frequenter. Yet, as "Snapshot" discussed with fest organizers and Austin-based artists playing the fest last weekend, the connection is as grounded in the ATX/ATL music scenes' shared ethos/general vibes as the fact that the two events share a promoter/producer.

"This festival is super curated ... and that relates to the Austin scene or ACL in its authenticity," says founder Tim Sweetwood, who booked the first Shaky in 2013 for 9,000 attendees. (The fest can now accommodate up to 40,000 music fans per day.) "With ACL, that authenticity can go to the highest level, so this year it's Metallica and Paul McCartney. Shaky Knees wasn't built or designed for that, so what's cool is I'm able to give headliner status to a band that isn't a headliner at ACL."

