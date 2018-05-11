Picks for the 2018 West Austin Studio Tour
When you head WEST, stop here
Mocha by Dave McClinton
X. WEST Group show
Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez.
The mother lode: works by more than 300 of the tour's artists. And if you haven't yet seen the new library ....
94. Sarah Fox
Blue Genie Big Top, 6100-C Airport.
This San Antonio artist's mixed-media creations – compelling otherworldly creatures – earned her Special Recognition in the 2017 Eyes Got It! art competition.
125./126. The Silent City/Catherine Lee
Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th
. Inside the Ney, soak in a bath of sound and light developed by Lauren Gurgiolo, Wendy Mitchell, and Lindsay Greene. Outside, savor Catherine Lee's striking bronze sculptures.
187. Dave McClinton
Antone's, 305 E. Fifth.
Manipulated photos in richly colored collages create visually potent statements about African-American life and history.
325. Yuliya Lanina
1900 Larchmont.
Fantastical beasts and human hybrids on canvas and paper, plus exquisite original music boxes inspired by fairy tales and scored by acclaimed Austin-based composer Yevgeniy Sharlat.
A version of this article appeared in print on May 11, 2018 with the headline: Head WEST, Stop Here
