Arts

Picks for the 2018 West Austin Studio Tour

When you head WEST, stop here

By Robert Faires, Fri., May 11, 2018


Mocha by Dave McClinton

X. WEST Group show

Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. The mother lode: works by more than 300 of the tour's artists. And if you haven't yet seen the new library ....

94. Sarah Fox

Blue Genie Big Top, 6100-C Airport. This San Antonio artist's mixed-media creations – compelling otherworldly creatures – earned her Special Recognition in the 2017 Eyes Got It! art competition.

125./126. The Silent City/Catherine Lee

Elisabet Ney Museum, 304 E. 44th. Inside the Ney, soak in a bath of sound and light developed by Lauren Gurgiolo, Wendy Mitchell, and Lindsay Greene. Outside, savor Catherine Lee's striking bronze sculptures.

187. Dave McClinton

Antone's, 305 E. Fifth. Manipulated photos in richly colored collages create visually potent statements about African-American life and history.

325. Yuliya Lanina

1900 Larchmont. Fantastical beasts and human hybrids on canvas and paper, plus exquisite original music boxes inspired by fairy tales and scored by acclaimed Austin-based composer Yevgeniy Sharlat.

A version of this article appeared in print on May 11, 2018 with the headline: Head WEST, Stop Here

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More West Austin Studio Tour
Cliona Gunter, Vulnerable Maker
Cliona Gunter, Vulnerable Maker
This artist opens her home for the West Austin Studio Tour, but more to the point, she opens herself

Sam Anderson-Ramos, May 20, 2016

West Austin Studio Tour
West Austin Studio Tour
Another weekend in which to go WEST, young man

Robert Faires, May 3, 2013

More by Robert Faires
Tapestry Dance Company's <i>April Fools</i>
Tapestry Dance Company's April Fools
This remount of the tap troupe's valentine to vaudeville brought the old art form back with delights in abundance

May 11, 2018

Filigree Theatre’s <i>Trio</i>
Filigree Theatre’s Trio
In Sheila Cowley’s new play, questions of identity arise for three people during the creation of a play

May 4, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

West Austin Studio Tour, WEST, Yuliya Lanina, Dave McClinton, Catherine Lee, The Silent City, Sarah Fox, Elisabet Ney Museum, Antone's, Austin Central Library

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
All My Sons
City Theatre
Shakespeare on the Farm: A Midsummer Night's Dream at Rain Lily Farm
Seminar
at Trinity Street Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  