Picks for the 2018 West Austin Studio Tour

X. WEST Group show

The mother lode: works by more than 300 of the tour's artists. And if you haven't yet seen the new library ....

94. Sarah Fox

This San Antonio artist's mixed-media creations – compelling otherworldly creatures – earned her Special Recognition in the 2017 Eyes Got It! art competition.

125./126. The Silent City/Catherine Lee

. Inside the Ney, soak in a bath of sound and light developed by Lauren Gurgiolo, Wendy Mitchell, and Lindsay Greene. Outside, savor Catherine Lee's striking bronze sculptures.

187. Dave McClinton

Manipulated photos in richly colored collages create visually potent statements about African-American life and history.

325. Yuliya Lanina

Fantastical beasts and human hybrids on canvas and paper, plus exquisite original music boxes inspired by fairy tales and scored by acclaimed Austin-based composer Yevgeniy Sharlat.