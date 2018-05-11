Arts

Theatre en Bloc's Cry It Out

This production tackles the huge challenge of exploring motherhood and class, and can't quite have it all

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., May 11, 2018


Cry It Out is taking on a huge challenge. In making a story about the experience of parenting an infant, it's seeking to represent an experience that is both near-universal and powerfully unique to every parent and child.

You can see how the cast and playwright Molly Smith Metzler are trying to do both at one time. The characters include three women and one man, and pains are taken so that the four neighbors in a Long Island community represent an economic cross-section of American family life. Lina (Lee Eddy, always a strong comedienne) and her boyfriend are working-class and must rely on her son's grandmother for child care. Jessie (Jenny Lavery) and her husband are comfortably upper-middle-class, and she's tormented with the decision of whether or not to go back to work in a few months. Still, Lina and Jessie become fast friends, meeting during naptime between houses, in the narrow spot where the ranges of their respective baby monitors overlap. Symbolism: We have it!

One afternoon, the very wealthy Mitchell (J. Ben Wolfe) intrudes on their coffee break to ask if his wife Adrienne (Christin Sawyer Davis) could join them. She's struggling with new motherhood, he says. But when Adrienne does join them, she's caustic, glued to her phone, and dismissive.

Everybody who goes on the internet hears about the so-called Mommy Wars, and to the credit of Theatre en Bloc's production of Cry It Out, the play goes beyond sniping about Baby Bjorns, sleep training methods, and Sophie giraffe toys. (What is the deal with those things, anyway?) Yes, Jessie does almost come to tears when she hears that Adrienne's baby is formula-fed – one of the standard narrative cues that a mother is disengaged – but the conflicts in the play are generally broader and more insightful than women backstabbing over simple parenting choices.

Money has a powerful impact on parenting in this country, and the experience of early parenting is so all-encompassing that one can rarely come up for air enough to thoroughly consider how parents in other situations have it. Cry It Out approaches those different circumstances with empathy.

The premise is unavoidably a writer's trap. All three mothers become extreme examples of their economic classes, from the wealthy, career-obsessed, four-time-IVF mom who can afford a full-time nanny, to the working-class mother in velour tracksuits whose mother (or mother-in-law, I wasn't clear) drinks a box of wine every two days.

Then, on the flip side, the cross-section inevitably falls short of real representation, because with only four characters, there's no way to cover everything. What about women of color, or adoptive parents, or women who can't afford maternity leave, or queer parents, or anyone else, really? As with motherhood, you can't have it all.

Director Lily Wolff handles the emotional material well. It's staged on Zach Theatre's in-the-round Whisenhunt Stage, and a lot of the play happens while characters are sitting at a patio table. I moved from the east side to the south side after intermission to get a better view. The costume design by Jenny Hanna-Chambers and set design from Leslie Turner add a degree of thoughtfulness to the show.

The intersection of class and motherhood in this country is a hugely complex matter, one that Cry It Out does its best to portray authentically in the space and time that it has.

Cry It Out

Zach Theatre Whisenhunt Stage, 1510 Toomey
www.theatreenbloc.org
Through May 20
Running time: 2 hr.
A version of this article appeared in print on May 11, 2018 with the headline: Mother, Can You?

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Theatre en Bloc
Theatre en Bloc's <i>The Secretary</i>
Theatre en Bloc's The Secretary
Kyle John Schmidt's new comedy takes dead aim at our national gun obsession and hits it with laughs

T. Lynn Mikeska, March 30, 2018

Theatre en Bloc's <i>Neva</i>
Theatre en Bloc's Neva
Asking what difference art makes in the face of revolution, Jenny Lavery and company deliver an engrossing production

Elizabeth Cobbe, March 3, 2017

More Arts Reviews
The Vortex's <i>Performance Park</i>
The Vortex's Performance Park
Whatever you want to call this play / scavenger hunt / immersive live roleplay, it's a one-of-a-kind, wonderful theatrical experience

Shanon Weaver, May 4, 2018

Filigree Theatre’s <i>Trio</i>
Filigree Theatre’s Trio
In Sheila Cowley’s new play, questions of identity arise for three people during the creation of a play

Robert Faires, May 4, 2018

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Capital T Theatre's <i>I and You</i>
Capital T Theatre's I and You
Lauren Gunderson's play uses Whitman's "Song of Myself" as a vehicle for two teens on the cusp of adulthood to explore identity

April 13, 2018

Different Stages’ <i>Yankee Tavern</i>
Different Stages’ Yankee Tavern
This production of Steven Dietz’s play offers a deep dive into what we choose to believe and a stimulating evening of theatre

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Theatre en Bloc, Molly Smith Metzler, Lily Wolff, Lee Eddy, Jenny Lavery, Christin Sawyer Davis, J. Ben Wolfe, Leslie Turner, Jenny Hanna-Chambers

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
All My Sons
City Theatre
Shakespeare on the Farm: A Midsummer Night's Dream at Rain Lily Farm
Seminar
at Trinity Street Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  