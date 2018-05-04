Seen / Soon: May 4

Seen

The 2018 Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards proved for the fifth year how many Broadway stars in the making are treading the boards in Central Texas schools. The April 18 ceremony was wall-to-wall with dazzling performances from the 38 paticipating schools. Most recognized was Dripping Springs High's The Addams Family, with four awards. Playbill vlogger Tyler Mount was the energetic, irreverent host the GAHSMTAs have needed, but stealing the show was Council Member Jimmy Flannigan in wig and crown singing – and singing well – a parody of King George's "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton. A list of winners is at austinchronicle.com/arts/daily.

Soon

It's semifinals time for the Funniest Person in Austin Contest, with three chances next week to see the contenders for the 2018 finals. If you need enticing, a handful of the semi-funniest 45 are: Brian Gaar, Joe Hafkey, Ralph Hardesty, Carina Magyar, Avery Moore, Arielle Norman, Nick Saverino, Chris Tellez, Devon Walker, and Jared Walls. May 6-8, Sun.-Tue., 8pm. Cap City Comedy Club, 8120 Research. www.capcitycomedy.com.