Arts

Seen / Soon: May 4

Recapping the fifth Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards and anticipating the 33rd Funniest Person in Austin semi-finals

Fri., May 4, 2018


Seen

The 2018 Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards proved for the fifth year how many Broadway stars in the making are treading the boards in Central Texas schools. The April 18 ceremony was wall-to-wall with dazzling performances from the 38 paticipating schools. Most recognized was Dripping Springs High's The Addams Family, with four awards. Playbill vlogger Tyler Mount was the energetic, irreverent host the GAHSMTAs have needed, but stealing the show was Council Member Jimmy Flannigan in wig and crown singing – and singing well – a parody of King George's "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton. A list of winners is at austinchronicle.com/arts/daily.


Soon

It's semifinals time for the Funniest Person in Austin Contest, with three chances next week to see the contenders for the 2018 finals. If you need enticing, a handful of the semi-funniest 45 are: Brian Gaar, Joe Hafkey, Ralph Hardesty, Carina Magyar, Avery Moore, Arielle Norman, Nick Saverino, Chris Tellez, Devon Walker, and Jared Walls. May 6-8, Sun.-Tue., 8pm. Cap City Comedy Club, 8120 Research. www.capcitycomedy.com.

More SEEN/SOON columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Funniest Person in Austin Contest
Funniest Person in Austin 2013
Funniest Person in Austin 2013
From 209 contenders, the final 12 emerge to duke it out for this year's comedy crown

Robert Faires, May 17, 2013

Funniest Person in Austin 2013
Funniest Person in Austin 2013
Cap City Comedy Club launches its biggest joke-slinging competition yet on the funniest day of the year

Robert Faires, March 29, 2013

More SEEN/SOON
Seen / Soon: April 6
Seen / Soon: April 6
On the bus in the City of Angels with Salvage Vanguard's staging of con flama and in Mexico with John Gibley, author of I Couldn't Even Imagine That They Would Kill Us

April 6, 2018

Seen / Soon: March 16
Seen / Soon: March 16
Getting virtually swept away by A Colossal Wave! and hearing America singing via Bill Murray and Jan Vogler

March 16, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin comedy, Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards, Funniest Person in Austin Contest, Tyler Mount, Jimmy Flannigan, Brian Gaar, Joe Hafkey

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Funniest Person In Austin
Cap City Comedy Club
Old Bakery Gallery: In My Mind’s Eye at Old Bakery & Emporium
Wiggy's Windows: Spirited Revision at Wiggy's
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  