Snapshot: Side Project Sundays at Kitty Cohen’s

A "side project" isn't the same as a "sidepiece." Just because it's labeled that way doesn't make the music less interesting or viable, especially in Austin where it feels like every creative has several prominent passion projects on top of a primary gig, whether day job or mainstay band.

"I always say, to live in Austin, you have to have five roommates or five jobs, and most of us have both at this point," says Tiffany Harelik, local author/publisher who, alongside Austin-bred photographer Letitia Smith, co-founded kickback-style daytime concert series Side Project Sundays in 2016. Their core mission: to showcase music that exists more on the scene's periphery.

Though some acts booked are legitimately secondary projects, many are just as active and popular around town as other outfits they share musicians with. Prime example: Midcentury – featuring members of Wonderbitch and the Clouds Are Ghosts – who headlined last weekend's edition of SPS, the second of nine consecutive 2018 shows at Kitty Cohen's, their new home after two previous years at Kebabalicious.

"Snapshot" swooped in to document the afternoon fête, talking with organizers and participants throughout to shed light on what it means to play in a "side project" and how the series' premise strengthens ties between local industry players.

Side Project Sundays runs every Sunday through June 10 from 3:30-5:30pm at Kitty Cohen's. Visit www.sideprojectsundays.com for artist lineups and other details.