Snapshot: Compassionate Cultivation

"Today is the best day ever," says 15-year-old Julia Patterson as she and her mother, Linda, sit down with "Snapshot." They'd just come from a hospital visit that yielded a 100% clear electroencephalogram (EEG) test.

Why is that such a big deal? Because Julia, a resident of Round Top who suffers from intractable epilepsy, hasn't had a clear EEG – meaning zero abnormal electrical activity in the brain – since she started suffering from seizures in 2008.

The only difference in her recent treatment: the introduction in early February of CBD oil from South Austin's Compassionate Cultivation. It's one of two open establishments in Texas – where more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with intractable epilepsy – granted licenses just over two months ago to grow and process marijuana specifically for medicinal CBD, which contains minimal THC and so doesn't get patients – about 60% of whom are minors – high in the slightest.

Julia isn't the only patient experiencing positive results. Over the weekend, "Snapshot" met with several others, alongside their parents, and asked: Since starting CBD treatment, what improvements do you see? What doors could open because of this? And what challenges still lie ahead for further acceptance of medicinal marijuana in Texas?