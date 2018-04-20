Arts

“Nick Schnitzer: Inevitable Reckoning” at Dimension Gallery

Structures degraded by time and other materials provide a pointed view of dramatic change at work in the world

Reviewed by Melany Jean, Fri., April 20, 2018


Two Saturdays ago, I went to Dimension Gallery and saw Acid Clock, one of several of Nick Schnitzer's sculptures in his solo show "Inevitable Reckoning": a limestone pyramid with a base of not quite two square feet, submitted to a steady drip of hydrochloric acid, meted out by a glass pipette hovering just above the pyramid. There was then a slight darkening and crumbing of the portion most directly under the pipette, but an otherwise complete limestone ministructure. As of last Saturday, though, the pyramid was showing signs of significant deterioration, cratering at the apex, where the acid drops land and froth before spilling down the front face. The progression of the piece is the most memorable of the show, representative of the effects of acid entering groundwater. It is irresistible. I want to know what the piece will look like next week, and the week after, and the week after.

Schnitzer is skilled at employing this kind of alluring and slowly satisfying degradation. The night of the opening, I watched on Instagram as a piece slowly melted into precarity and, finally, collapsed. Appropriately named, Temporary Structure was a triangular prism composed of smaller interlocking triangular prisms made of alternatingly ice or packed earth. Over the evening, the ice melted and seeped into the dirt. The shrinking and seeping was, of course, untenable, and the piece broke apart and fell on the ground, where clods of dirt laid remnant a few days later.

Secret Sharer seems at first out of place amongst a collection of ecologically-minded sculptures. The interactive piece offers a keyboard to the viewer. It confronts the participant with their reflection in the form of a mirror-monitor behind the keyboard and requests that they type a secret in exchange for the revelation of another's entered secret. We are assured the process is anonymous, no record of who enters what is being made, but doubtless some hesitation and consideration must occur in the seconds before deciding what, if anything, to enter. This consideration is not directly related to the cumulative effects of pollution or environmental degradation, but it is an overt probe into the things we would normally heap up, within our own minds, to disastrous results. Or not. The secret that appeared on the screen for me, interposed over my own face, said, "I eat McDonald's."

The passage of time and its amplifying potential for dramatic change is a recurrent theme and even medium throughout the show. Secrets mutate inside of us, oceans slowly warm and rise, acid seeps into the earth, and water scarcity looms even as populations grow. The show occurs in conjunction with a series of talks on climate and ecological issues. It is clear that Schnitzer hopes his work will prompt the viewer into action. Links to organizations addressing the issues presented in his pieces are provided on respective labels. These efforts ameliorate an initial ticking-time-bomb resignation and reveal a hope that frank acknowledgment of the trajectory of the status quo and slow, steady effort over time to combat these harms can also have an amplifying potential for dramatic change.

“Nick Schnitzer: Inevitable Reckoning”

Dimension Gallery, 979 Springdale #99, 512/479-9941, www.dimensiongallery.org
Through May 5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Dimension Gallery
"Disparate Mythos: Women of Sculpture" at Dimension Gallery
In this varied group exhibition, Magdalena Jarkowiec's two-ness shows the richness of sameness and difference in duos

Sam Anderson-Ramos, Aug. 19, 2016

"Alejandra Almuelle: Locus" at Dimension Gallery
The dark physicality of these figurative sculptures brings an exquisite imposition of memories into the waking world

Wayne Alan Brenner, April 15, 2016

More Arts Reviews
Street Corner Arts' <i>Grounded</i>
Street Corner Arts' Grounded
Every element of this production works together to get us inside the head of a troubled military flyer

Shanon Weaver, April 13, 2018

Capital T Theatre's <i>I and You</i>
Capital T Theatre's I and You
Lauren Gunderson's play uses Whitman's "Song of Myself" as a vehicle for two teens on the cusp of adulthood to explore identity

Elizabeth Cobbe, April 13, 2018

More by Melany Jean
"Clarissa Tossin: Meeting the Waters" at the Blanton
The Brazilian artist explores the confluence of globalization's streams of production through the Amazon

April 13, 2018

“Michelle Marchesseault” at Northern-Southern
“Michelle Marchesseault” at Northern-Southern
The paintings filled with nesting S-curves comes from the artist’s meditative practice, but they’re joyful in their rumination

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Dimension Gallery, Nick Schnizter, climate change

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Austin Latino New Play Festival
Mexican American Cultural Center
Stiff
at Scottish Rite Theater
The Book of Mormon
at Bass Concert Hall
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  