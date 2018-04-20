Fusebox and Moontower Fests

Arts

By Robert Faires, Fri., April 20, 2018


Moontower

The wait for laughs is over. The 2018 Moontower Comedy Festival is underway, with more than 100 comedians spreading the funny across Austin through April 21. Headlining at the Paramount are "Weird Al" Yankovic, Tig Notaro, Tiffany Haddish, Mike Birbiglia, and An Evening for the Comedy Resistance featuring David Cross, Maria Bamford, Ted Leo, and friends. And the Stateside next door is booked with solo sets by Bamford, Ali Siddiq, Nikki Glaser, Janeane Garofalo, Preacher Lawson, and Ryan Hamilton. But that's just the tip of the comedy iceberg; the fest features 40-plus stand-up showcases, 10 podcast recordings, and the annual ping-pong slapdown. For more information, visit www.moontowercomedyfestival.com. Look for Chronicle interviews with Travis and Teresa McElroy of Shmanners, Ali Siddiq, and Julio Torres at austinchronicle.com/daily.


Fusebox

It's April and time for your yearly charge of experimental performance and art at the Fusebox Festival. Where else could you experience an audit for becoming "an optimal virtual being" (IRL's Computer P$yentology), an audiovisual tour of grackle roosts (Steve Parker's Grackle Call), an exploration of the Dutch inability to move supplely (Wunderbaum's The History of My Stiffness), or 1,000 questions about race being read aloud (Selina Thompson's Race Cards)? Those and more wonders await you at Fusebox 2018, through April 22, all of it free. Though tickets for many shows have been snapped up, check the box office for returns or seek out exhibits and events that don't require tickets. (Fusebox director Ron Berry has some suggestions at austinchronicle.com/daily.) And drop by the festival hub, 1500 E. Fourth, after 10pm to connect with fellow Fuseboxers and witness more performances. To learn more, visit www.fuseboxfestival.com.

