Seen / Soon: April 6

On the bus in the City of Angels with Salvage Vanguard's staging of con flama and in Mexico with John Gibley, author of I Couldn't Even Imagine That They Would Kill Us

Fri., April 6, 2018

In con flama, we ride the bus all over Los Angeles and come to know that city intimately. But in Salvage Vanguard Theater's production, we come to know even more intimately our fellow riders on the bus, whose stories are shared in Sharon Bridgforth's vibrant, lyrical words and given rich life by the five performers and SVT co-artistic director Florinda Bryant, who directs. You best get on board. Through April 7, Thu.-Sat., 7:30pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. Full review: austinchronicle.com/daily

After Mexican police attacked five busloads of students in Iguala in 2014, journalist John Gibler went there to get the story directly from the students who survived, witnesses, and the parents of the 43 who disappeared, never to be seen again. Their personal accounts formed the basis of Gibler's acclaimed book I Couldn't Even Imagine That They Would Kill Us, and now he comes to Austin to discuss it. Wed., April 11, 7pm. Resistencia Books, 4926 E. Cesar Chavez Ste. C-1.

