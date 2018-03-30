Snapshot: Houston’s In Bloom Music Festival

How do you pick out a bunch of Austinites in a Houston crowd? Well, over the weekend at C3 Presents' inaugural In Bloom Music Festival – essentially a rebrand/reschedule of now-defunct Free Press Summer Fest, plagued in recent years by rain-related cancellations that became all too common in late May/early June – "Snapshot" did it by literally profiling people based on their ATX-centric shirts, hats, and backpacks ... with medium luck.

A few festgoers flagged down were legitimately from our mother city, though as usual, most were recent transplants and at least half lived in Austin previously, then resettled in H-town at some point over the past few years. And why should Austinites be so easy to spot? As "Snapshot" (re)discovered through conversations while photographing the fest, we're not so different – the kinship between the two cities' creative cultures runs deep, particularly among live music junkies willing to travel wherever they can get it.

"I'm a festival chaser, so if it's a couple hours away, I'm gonna go for it," says Devin Hennen, 26, of Austin. "I live in a city of music, so wherever it's happening nearby, I'll spend the money because ... FOMO."

