Snapshot: Illustrator Amitai Plasse

If you frequent concerts at the Mohawk, Hotel Vegas, or Barracuda, you've likely spotted Amitai Plasse. At first glance, it's hard to know what to make of the 6-foot-4-inch, 44-year-old bald dude dividing his attention between the performers onstage and the sketch pad in his hands.

"A lot of times people see him on the side of the stage drawing and aren't quite sure what he's doing," says Mike Manewitz, a close friend of Plasse who runs sound for bands. "That's like our inside joke, 'What is this guy doing?'"

As "Snapshot" learned by shadowing Plasse during several SXSW events, the story behind his motivation to draw is more multilayered than one might imagine. A former graffiti artist turned illustrator and animator who moved to Austin from New York in 2011, his work's genesis resides in more than 2,000 illustrations drawn on subways over more than a decade.

"The interesting thing about it was that it was so anonymous," Plasse recalls. "In New York, you draw this person and you'll probably never ever see 'em again. And so I moved to Austin in 2011 and I was like, 'What am I gonna draw now?'"

