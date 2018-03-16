Seen / Soon: March 16

Seen

A Colossal Wave! takes you under the sea in ways Sebastian the crab never could, letting you create mutant fruit with your voice, generate a skyscraper-sized wave, and get washed under it with all kinds of bizarre aquatic life. But be aware of what you do in this playful, three-part virtual reality experience by UK studio Marshmallow Laser Feast, showcased at SXSW: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Through March 17. Austin Convention Center, Third Floor Palazzo, 500 E. Cesar Chavez. www.sxsw.com.

Soon

Bill Murray and Jan Vogler are out to prove that an American comedian and a German cellist can make beautiful music together. Their live concert at the Long Center Sunday builds on their recording New Worlds, on which Vogler played Bach and Piazzolla, Murray read poetry by Whitman and prose by Twain, and the friends collaborated on songs by Foster, Bernstein, and Gershwin. Sun., March 18, 7:30pm. Dell Hall, 701 W. Riverside. www.thelongcenter.org.