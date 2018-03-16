Arts

Seen / Soon: March 16

Getting virtually swept away by A Colossal Wave! and hearing America singing via Bill Murray and Jan Vogler

Fri., March 16, 2018


Seen

A Colossal Wave! takes you under the sea in ways Sebastian the crab never could, letting you create mutant fruit with your voice, generate a skyscraper-sized wave, and get washed under it with all kinds of bizarre aquatic life. But be aware of what you do in this playful, three-part virtual reality experience by UK studio Marshmallow Laser Feast, showcased at SXSW: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Through March 17. Austin Convention Center, Third Floor Palazzo, 500 E. Cesar Chavez. www.sxsw.com.


Photo by Peter Rigaud

Soon

Bill Murray and Jan Vogler are out to prove that an American comedian and a German cellist can make beautiful music together. Their live concert at the Long Center Sunday builds on their recording New Worlds, on which Vogler played Bach and Piazzolla, Murray read poetry by Whitman and prose by Twain, and the friends collaborated on songs by Foster, Bernstein, and Gershwin. Sun., March 18, 7:30pm. Dell Hall, 701 W. Riverside. www.thelongcenter.org.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

More SEEN/SOON columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
SXSW Gaming at a Glance
SXSW Gaming at a Glance
From the Expo to the Awards, it’s time to play

Milo Webb, March 16, 2018

Free Events at SXSW
Free Events at SXSW
Festival music and more on the cheap

Mae Hamilton, March 16, 2018

More SEEN/SOON
Seen / Soon: March 2
Seen / Soon: March 2

March 2, 2018

Seen / Soon: Feb. 23
Seen / Soon: Feb. 23
Watching your shadow take on a life of its own through public art, and hearing a portrait of composer Sam Lipman through his music

Feb. 23, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2018, virtual reality, Marshmallow Laser Feast, A Colossal Wave!, Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, Long Center

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Tony Deyo
at Cap City Comedy Club
Tony Deyo
at Cap City Comedy Club
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  