The Dollop Live Podcast Recording at SXSW Comedy

Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds' serve up events from yesteryear with a topping of WTF

By Robert Faires, Fri., March 9, 2018


If history to you is as dusty dry as a Socorro creek bed in August, then you ought to switch up your source for what went down back in the day. 'Cause all manner of wildness and weirdness took place in the past, as you'll hear on The Dollop, a podcast that unearths episodes from American history and gives them a comedic spin. While not as well-lubricated as Comedy Central's Drunk History, it shares that show's enthusiasm for past events, especially the holy-shit-that-can't-be-true tales that never showed up in high school history class, and is equally raucous. Its laughs come from Gareth Reynolds' responses to the stories that Dave Anthony is telling, which Reynolds knows nothing about before the podcast. On learning about, say, the bizarre conspiracy to kidnap Lincoln's dead body, Reynolds will spew expletives in disbelief then launch into some comedic riff on the outlandish facts, which Anthony will enthusiastically join in on. For a taste of how hilarious history can be in the hands of this duo, listen to their tale of baseball player Rube Waddell, the greatest – and dumbest – pitcher of all time (Ep. 12). You'll want to rush to their live podcast recording at SXSW.

The live podcast recording of The Dollop will take place Sat.-Sun., March 10-11, 4pm, at Esther’s Follies, 525 E. Sixth.

A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: History Hysteria

