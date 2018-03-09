Arts

The Comedian's Comedian Live Podcast Recording at SXSW

In his podcast, Stuart Goldsmith gets under the skin and psyches of professional stand-ups

By Robert Faires, Fri., March 9, 2018


<i>The Comedian's Comedian</i> Live Podcast Recording at SXSW

If Dick Cavett is the Father of the Serious Comedy Interview, then Stuart Goldsmith is his Heir Who Lives Across the Pond. For more than five years, this UK comedian has been sitting down with comics one-on-one and quizzing them for an hour about their lives before they turned to comedy, their approach to writing material, how their comedy works, how they relate to audiences, their psychological hangups, and (the key question) if they're happy. The comics really open up to Goldsmith – like, rip-the-scab-off open – partly because of his openness about his own personal issues and partly because of his convivial personality (the quality that most distinguishes him from Yank counterpart Marc Maron of WTF). To date, Goldsmith has interviewed some 230 comics for his podcast The Comedian's Comedian, including SXSW 2018 participants Sean Patton (Ep. 226), Liza Treyger (Ep. 218), and Dave Anthony (Ep. 146). They're choice intros to this enlightening podcast before its three live shows in Austin.

Live podcast recordings of The Comedian’s Comedian will take place Sun., March 11, 5pm; Mon., March 12, 7pm; and Tue., March 13, 7pm, at the Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress.

A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: "Are You Happy?"

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
Gay Place
Gay Place
1, 2, SXSW is coming for you

Sarah Marloff, March 9, 2018

Laser-Focused SXSW Panels on Making Progress in the Food World
Laser-Focused SXSW Panels on Making Progress in the Food World
Altering the future, one bite at a time

Veronica Meewes, March 9, 2018

More by Robert Faires
LOLA's <i>La Clemenza di Tito: A Retelling</i>
LOLA's La Clemenza di Tito: A Retelling
The quality of mercy is never not strained in this new adaptation of Mozart's late opera

March 9, 2018

Elizabeth Crook's <i>The Which Way Tree</i>
Elizabeth Crook’s The Which Way Tree
Chasing revenge on the Texas frontier in this remarkable new novel from the author of Monday, Monday

March 9, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Comedy, SXSW 2018, Stuart Goldsmith, Dave Anthony, Liza Treyger, Sean Patton

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Wakey, Wakey
at Hyde Park Theatre
Agent Andromeda: The Orion Crusade at Ground Floor Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  