Snapshot: Balloon Art Power Couple Stacy “Pineapple” Wheeler and Nate “The Great” Culpepper

When most people think of balloon artists, they imagine entertainers at children's birthday parties bending balloons into animals, hats, and swords. But one couple, Stacy "Pineapple" Wheeler and Nate "The Great" Culpepper – two of about three dozen serious Austin-based balloon artists – are proving that their craft goes way beyond kids' shit.

"Balloon art has been stigmatized for so long in the sense that if you say you're a balloon artist, people act like you don't have a real job," says Wheeler. "But I've met a lot of professionals doing it full-time and making crazy stuff, like Guido Verhoef, who does these builds in Dubai that cost a minimum of $50,000."

By documenting the processes and delving into the anecdotes of Wheeler, who has become a respected balloon dressmaker since beginning a year ago, and Culpepper, a custom builder and decorator for the past 16 years in Austin, "Snapshot" discovered a buoyant art scene which, despite flying somewhat under the radar, inflates creative egos in the most constructive ways possible the world over.

