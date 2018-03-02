Arts

Book Review: The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty

This debut fantasy novel is appealing, in part because it draws on legends of the Arab world for its magic

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., March 2, 2018

<i>The City of Brass</i> by S.A. Chakraborty

At its best, the fantasy genre has always been about using the imagination to wrap our minds around the world we actually live in. That's what makes The City of Brass, a debut novel from S.A. Chakraborty, such a fascinating and worthwhile read.

The complicated and often violent story of Nahri, a part-human, part-djinni woman whisked from her life as a con artist on the streets of 18th century Cairo, builds a world that's got a lot in common with other contemporary fantasy. A young woman discovers the reason behind her secret powers and her unknown parentage. She enters a world of intrigue and peril. She develops romantic feelings for the powerful male figure who rescues her.

The City of Brass also splits off in new directions. Authors of English-language fantasies (note the distinction) have historically drawn their creatures from the mythologies of western Europe: elves, faeries, dragons, and the like. Chakraborty instead pulls from the legends of the Arab world and the surrounding regions. Most of the characters are djinni, creatures of fire, who live in the mythical city of Daevabad. The djinni are separated into tribes like the Ayaanle and the Geziri. Other creatures include the marid and the ifrit, and ...

Whoops. Chakraborty just fell into the trap of speculative fiction writers everywhere, by making a world so complex that you need to bookmark the glossary.

That aside, the central story of Nahri and her confused feelings for the handsome and morally compromised djinni Dara is appealing. The politics of Daevabad, its heavy-handed royal family, and the Tanzeem insurgency bring to mind the chaos of trying to reform a kingdom built of different factions. If you needed a reminder that the Muslim world is as diverse and accomplished and fractious as any other, The City of Brass ought to do it.

Humanity has always used tales of gods and monsters to better understand the world as it is. The first of a projected trilogy, The City of Brass offers a different vantage point from which to consider the extremes of human drama.

The City of Brass

by S.A. Chakraborty
Harper Voyager, 544 pp., $25.99

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Science Fiction / Fantasy
Your Fantasy House
Your Fantasy House
Where reader types would own a vacation home if it could be anywhere in literature

Robert Faires, June 17, 2016

Gift Guide 2015: Fiction by Austin Authors
Gwendolyn's Sword
A well-researched and swiftly paced historical novel for grown-up girls who dreamed of being knights

Rosalind Faires, Dec. 11, 2015

More Arts Reviews
Esther's Follies: The Laughs, the Gossip, and the Story Behind Texas' Most Celebrated Comedy Troupe
Esther's Follies: The Laughs, the Gossip, and the Story Behind Texas' Most Celebrated Comedy Troupe
In his history of Esther's, author Jesse Sublett follows the flow of four decades of frivolity

Robert Faires, Dec. 1, 2017

<i>Murder Ballads</i>
Murder Ballads
This blues-infused crime thriller suggests a number of Dangerous Things to Do Outside Shreveport Until You’re Dead

Wayne Alan Brenner, Nov. 24, 2017

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Jarrott Productions’ <i>The Father</i>
Jarrott Productions’ The Father
The play presents dementia from the sufferer’s perspective, but it suffers from a shortage of emotions besides exasperation

Feb. 16, 2018

Austin Playhouse’s <i>Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley</i>
Austin Playhouse’s Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
In its rush to be fun, the show fails to tap all the potential of this rom-com sequel to Pride and Prejudice

Dec. 15, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Science Fiction / Fantasy, S.A. Chakraborty

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The Curate Shakespeare: As You Like It
The Curtain Theatre
The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue: Violet Crown Follies at Spider House Ballroom
Wakey, Wakey
at Hyde Park Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  