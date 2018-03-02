Snapshot: Raw Paw Arson Benefit

When tragedy befalls an artist or group of artists – such as the Jan. 2 fire started by a still-at-large arsonist that burned Raw Paw's headquarters full of original art, merchandise, and other irreplaceable personal items to the ground – it isn't just an affront to those particular people, it's an attack against the entire creative community. Yet, that same bond formed by the material and emotional fallout of catastrophe simultaneously manifests as an unmatched strengthening of community kinship, as was the case during the art collective's Saturday evening arson benefit selling art saved from the flames and featuring local bands SMiiLE, Sip Sip, and Trouble in the Streets – the final push to fund a new headquarters held at South Austin's Spokesman Coffee and St. Elmo Brewing Company.

"We were already in a marathon of surviving when the fire took us by total surprise," says Raw Paw co-founder Chris Dock. "It was going to be impossible to recover without help from the community. Friends and friends of friends giving 20-50 dollars saved our dreams from being taken from us."

"Snapshot" documented the benefit and chatted with the three founders – Dock, Kyle Carter, and Jen Rachid – as well as performers and supporters to get a sense of Raw Paw's method of moving forward, which ultimately hinges on seeking artistic success in the name of proliferating success for all local creators.

Raw Paw still needs more financial support to fully recover from this terrible tragedy. Those who wish to donate can do so via the band’s online fundraiser: www.generosity.com/emergencies-fundraising/raw-paw-arson-recovery.

