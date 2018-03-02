Seen / Soon: March 2

Seen

Michelle S. Polgar has just received Actors' Equity Association's Lucy Jordan Award, given annually to an individual in the Western Region who shows a lifetime commitment to the theatre and to helping other theatre artists. The longtime director, Mary Moody Northen Theatre managing director, former State Theatre artistic director, and Austin Arts Commissioner is the fourth Austinite to receive the honor, which was presented to her Monday at Ground Floor Theatre.

Soon

Riotous Rachel Bloom, everyone's favorite Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, climbs out of the tube and onto the stage for a rare live performance. And with songwriting partners Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen in tow, we can only assume the show will be awash in clever, hysterical musical numbers extolling neuroses and the virtues of West Covina. Wed., March 7, 8pm. Stateside at the Paramount, 719 Congress. www.austintheatre.org.