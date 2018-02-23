Arts

Seen / Soon: Feb. 23

Watching your shadow take on a life of its own through public art, and hearing a portrait of composer Sam Lipman through his music

Fri., Feb. 23, 2018


Seen

Shadows keep moving after you stop with Shadowing, a public art installation that lets streetlights record movement beneath them and play it back in silhouette. While spooky if you don't know what it is, seeing your shadow with a life of its own is cool. Three spots near East 11th at Rosewood, three near South Congress at Monroe. Through March 18. For more information, visit austinchronicle.com/daily.


Soon

Sam Lipman gets his portrait done this week, thanks to new music champion Tetractys in the second concert of its "composer portrait" series. Not only will you hear several chamber works from this composer-in-residence at UT's Department of Theatre & Dance, you'll hear the man himself blow some tenor sax on jazz tunes with bassist Chris Maresh and drummer Brannen Temple. Sun., Feb. 25, 2pm. 4th Tap Brewing Co-op, 10615 Metric. www.tetractysnewmusic.com.

