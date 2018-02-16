Arts

Jarrott Productions’ The Father

The play presents dementia from the sufferer’s perspective, but it suffers from a shortage of emotions besides exasperation

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., Feb. 16, 2018

David Jarrott as Andre in <i>The Father</i>
David Jarrott as Andre in The Father (Photo by Steve Williams)

So often artistic explorations of dementia are delivered from the perspective of the caregiver or the witness. It makes sense, but it focuses the audience's sympathies on those outside the experience rather than on the one living it.

Florian Zeller's play The Father makes a different choice, telling the story of a man's decline from inside his confusion. It's actually not as devastating as it might be, given the topic. It's more intellectual and artistic in the way it explores the experience of losing one's hold on reality. The first scene shows a daughter, Anne, doing a poor job of keeping her patience as she explains to her father Andre that he can't keep making things so miserable for his at-home aides that they quit, because she's moving from Paris to London soon for a relationship and she needs to know he's safe in his own apartment. The very next scene shows Andre talking to a man who says he's Anne's husband and that they're in Anne's Paris apartment, not Andre's. It's an effective way of making the audience share Andre's frustration and disorientation, and it continues for the whole play. We never know what's really going on.

The essential Frenchness of the play is undeniable. There is food. There is sexy kissing. There is existential crisis with shades of Sartre. There are domineering males and long-suffering but unruffled females. There is longing for a nice vacation. Ah, Paris!

In this staging by Jarrott Productions, the set from Desiderio Roybal is clever as it deconstructs. Colleen PowerGriffin's costumes contribute to the sense of never knowing how all the pieces fit together.

Director Rick Roemer has gathered a capable cast to tell the story, including David Jarrott as Andre and Amber Quick as Anne. The pace of the short script often drags, though. Andre's dementia aggravates everyone, and their nonverbal frustration takes up a lot of time and space.

What's missing from too much of the production is any sign of Anne's love or affection for her father, as conflicted as it might ever have been. There are glimmers during his more coherent moments, when they simply talk and laugh together, but the shortage of any emotion besides exasperation keeps the show from being as successful as it might be.

The Father

Trinity Street Theatre, 901 Trinity
www.jarrottproductions.com
Through March 4
Running time: 1 hr., 45 min.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Jarrott Productions
Jarrott Productions' <i>Prodigal Son</i>
Jarrott Productions' Prodigal Son
The opposing worlds of John Patrick Shanley's textured script are conjured with powerful stillness and restless energy

Shanon Weaver, Sept. 29, 2017

Jarrott Productions' <i>The Herd</i>
Jarrott Productions’ The Herd
In this staging of Rory Kinnear's domestic drama, a birthday celebration reveals the stress fractures of caring for a disabled child

Robert Faires, April 14, 2017

More Arts Reviews
ColdTowne Theater's <i>Deja Noir</i>
ColdTowne Theater's Deja Noir
Double Indemnity provides the structure for an improvised and hilarious riff on those dark crime films out of the past

Shanon Weaver, Feb. 9, 2018

Ready/Set/Go!'s <i>Backbone</i>
Ready/Set/Go!'s Backbone
Despite the title of this three-dance program, the arms may have had the most to say

Robert Faires, Feb. 9, 2018

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Austin Playhouse’s <i>Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley</i>
Austin Playhouse’s Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
In its rush to be fun, the show fails to tap all the potential of this rom-com sequel to Pride and Prejudice

Dec. 15, 2017

Austin Shakespeare's <i>Much Ado About Nothing</i>
Austin Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing
Shakespeare's rom-com gets a light staging with fine performances and lots of genuine laughs

Nov. 24, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jarrott Productions, David Jarrott, Amber Quick, Desiderio Roybal, Colleen PowerGriffin, Florian Zeller

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
A Delicate Ship
Santa Cruz Center for Culture
Romeo & Juliet
at Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University
Smokey Joe's Cafe: the Songs of Leiber & Stoller at TexARTS
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  