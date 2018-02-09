Snapshot: The Electric Church’s Anniversary Party

Among those deeply rooted in the local underground music scene, all roads lead to the Electric Church. Quite literally, the DIY outpost sits at the end of East Cesar Chavez, almost precisely at the crossroads of Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh streets, 183 and Airport Boulevard, and over the past year at this location – the former site of legit church Jesus Is Alive Ministries – that's likewise become true proverbially, too.

"I feel like this whole thing is very Field of Dreams – like, 'If you build it, they will come,'" reflects co-owner Jeff Wallace, who became a partner when this space was procured (Electric Church's previous incarnation was as a monthly event in several of the owners' backyard a few blocks away). "Any money that's coming in, we just keep building it bigger."

"Snapshot" was on hand Saturday to document the extent of that growth during EC's first anniversary party at this spot, which showcased elements that make the joint's birthday bash worth evangelizing: open jam sessions throughout the late afternoon, a historic psych music documentary screening, local live music painted with visual projections, free drinks(!) and – coolest of all – the high-quality recording of every performance via trailer studio out back.

